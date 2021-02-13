CHAMPAIGN — A day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more people in Illinois would become eligible soon for a COVID-19 shot, health departments in Douglas and Vermilion counties learned the state won’t be providing them any new Moderna vaccines next week that can be used for first doses.
And Moderna continues to be the vaccine both counties need most, because they lack the ultra- cold-freezer capacity needed to safely store the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Pritzker said Wednesday that the current vaccine eligibility group would be broadened starting Feb. 25 to include everyone in the state under age 65 with underlying health conditions. But the Douglas County Health Department was already challenged trying to keep up with the demand for vaccines with allotments of just a few hundred doses a week.
With no new Moderna vaccines coming to Douglas County next week for first doses, the health department announced it would be unable to hold any public vaccine clinics next week — though department Administrator Amanda Minor said Friday there will be some second doses given to people who already got first doses as part of certain eligibility pods.
The Douglas County Health Department was also told it could expect vaccine allotments for the last week of February and first week of March, though the number of doses was unknown.
The Vermilion County Health Department also announced that no new vaccine appointments can be made for first doses next week, though already scheduled appointments for vaccine clinics coming up Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 in Danville will be kept.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said the state has been unable to keep up with demand for the Moderna vaccine.
And given his county’s lack of ultracold storage, it would be especially challenging to receive a shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on a Friday at a temperature ready to administer, then turn around and schedule vaccine appointments for the following week when the vaccine must be used within five days, Toole said.
“It makes it easier to be using the Moderna,” he said.
Toole said they already scheduled first- and second-dose appointments for Feb. 18 and 25 can still be met because the county has some vaccine on hand.
But, he said, the state has also warned Vermilion County to expect only a few hundred doses of Moderna that can be used for first doses in the two weeks following next week.
The state will supply enough Moderna vaccines for Vermilion County to continue administering second doses in March, Toole also said, but he couldn’t say how soon new appointments can be made for first doses.
Minor said Douglas County residents have already been upset — and letting the health department know it — with the pace of vaccinations.
She understands people are anxious and afraid, she said, but she is asking again for patience.
“Please be conscious of how you react and how you treat people. It’s no one’s fault,” Minor urged. “There’s not enough vaccine getting into the smaller communities. Everybody’s trying their best. Please be patient.”
Champaign County will receive mostly Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines next week but will be getting 10,000 Moderna doses over the following three weeks to mostly be used for second doses, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
The Illinois Department of Public Health wasn’t reached Friday, but Vaid said the state is largely prioritizing Moderna for second doses.
Those second doses come due four weeks after the first Moderna dose and three weeks after the first Pfizer/BioNTech dose, and patients need to get the same kind of vaccine for the second dose that they got for the first one.