CHAMPAIGN — Friday may have been the first time Champaign County started out the day without any new COVID-19 cases since infections began spreading.
And while that’s encouraging, a public-health official said, there’s also a need for caution as a highly infectious variant spreads elsewhere and may possibly have already landed in Champaign County.
As of Friday morning, the county had 2,315 new COVID-19 tests reported in the past day and no new positives. It also had its 153rd death Friday, a woman in her 70s.
Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said two or three new cases came in later Friday, but none of them will be added to the totals before they’ve been verified.
Still, he said, the numbers of new cases added in recent days have been the lowest seen in the county in about a year. And the health district hasn’t seen the number of active cases fall below 100 — Friday’s total was 97 — since about August, he said.
“It is an encouraging thing, but with a little bit of caution,” Vaid said.
Other countries that began allowing socializing and travel again due to declining case numbers have been hit with new waves of infections from the Delta variant that originated in India, he said.
Most at risk from the Delta variant are unvaccinated people, Vaid said.
That variant hasn’t been seen yet in Champaign County, he said, “but I would not be surprised if it is circulating in our community.”