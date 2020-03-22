Looks like it could be awhile before you’ll be allowed to scour the shelves of your local library in search of something to take your mind off what’s happening out there. But with libraries offering digital checkouts — and sites like Amazon still doing booming online business — a good book is only a few keystrokes away. Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO asked a dozen bookworms for the must-read they’d recommend escaping to.
Tolono Public Library Director JANET CLER recommends ...
Margaret Peterson Haddix’s ‘Among the Hidden’
“In a future where the Population Police enforce the law limiting a family to only two children, Luke, an illegal third child, has lived all his 12 years in isolation and fear on his family’s farm in this start to the Shadow Children series.
“This is the first of seven books in the series and is great for juvenile readers.”
‘Forrest Gump’ author WINSTON GROOM recommends ...
Scott Ellsworth’s ‘The World Beneath Their Feet’
“Great story, wonderfully told, about the international race to conquer Mount Everest beginning in the 1930s.
“It’s a great adventure tale about teams of mountain climbers from Britain, Germany, Austria, the U.S. and elsewhere in an exotic, highly dangerous part of the world.”
Holy Cross School language arts teacher KRISTINE KETCHAM recommends ...
‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama
“Michelle Obama’s memoir details growing up in a working-class family from the south side of Chicago, striving to learn as much as she could, finding career success, falling in love, raising a family and discovering that a life in the public eye was going to be her future. Mrs. Obama’s book echoes the woman many feel they have come to know.”
‘Presumed Innocent’ author SCOTT TUROW recommends ...
Lisa Halliday’s ‘Asymmetry’
“It’’s interesting reading in the #MeToo era. I also liked the National Book Award winner, ‘Trust Exercise’ by Susan Choi, although I’d love someone to explain the last 10 pages to me.”
Champaign Public Library Promotions Manager EVELYN SHAPIRO recommends ...
Tina Fey’s ‘Bossypants’
“I’m currently enamored with listening to the library’s e-audiobooks on my phone, especially those read by the author themselves. I recommend checking out ‘Bossypants.’
“It’s brilliant and laugh-out-loud funny — and that much better because you get to hear the stories told in her voice.”
New York Times best-selling author and 1980 UI grad SHELDON SIEGEL recommends ...
Suzanne Maggio’s ‘The Cardinal Club.’
“It’s a very moving and inspiring memoir of Suzanne’s relationship with her demanding mother as the mother develops dementia.”
Urbana Free Library Executive Director CELESTE CHOATE recommends ...
‘Love Lettering,’ by Kate Clayborn
“For entertainment, I read this fun love story, which is available to stream or download on Hoopla 24/7 if you have an Urbana Free Library card.
“I also loved listening to the original Broadway cast recording of ‘Hadestown’ on Hoopla.”
1973 UI grad JACQUELYN MITCHARD, whose novel ’Deep End of the Ocean’ was the first-ever selection for Oprah Winfrey’s book club, recommends ...
‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett
“Everything she writes is wonderful; this is wonderful and sad, too.”
St. Joseph Township Librarian SUSAN McKINNEY recommends ...
The classic of your choosing
“If I had to pick my all-time favorite book, it would be a toss-up between ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ by Charles Dickens, ‘And Then There Were None’ by Agatha Christie or ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’ by Arthur Conan Doyle.”
Champaign-born AMY CHUA, best known for her parenting memoir, ‘Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother,’ recommends ...
Five must-reads
“I’d highly recommend ‘Educated’ by Tara Westover, ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ by Amor Towles, ‘The War Against Cliche’ by Martin Amis, ‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer and ‘Katherine’ by Anya Seton.”
Oakwood Public Library Director TAMMI HELKA recommends ...
Etaf Rum’s ‘A Woman is No Man’
“It is about a Muslim woman and her daughter and the culture of arranged marriages.”
Danville Public Library Executive Director JENNIFER HESS recommends ...
Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ series
“Available for digital download with your library card, it’s an epic time-traveling series that is a perfect blend of history, adventure and romance with a touch of science fiction.
“Plenty of story to keep you entertained for a while, with a beautiful television adaptation through Starz.”