PAXTON — A COVID-19 outbreak at a Paxton nursing home has grown to 19 cases, though not all of those cases are currently active.
The Ford County Health Department said that five of Thursday’s six new cases were associated with Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled-nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St.
It was the sixth time in two weeks the health department linked some of the county’s new cases to that facility outbreak.
Public-health authorities said there has also been one death connected to the nursing-home outbreak.
Daneille Walls, a community health educator with the Ford County Health Department, said the agency has been in regular communication with the Accolade facility and has been tracing contacts of the infected people there.
The Accolade cases haven’t contributed to community spread of the disease, she said.
Jason Young, administrator of the Accolade facility, said the initial exposure was likely linked to a transfer back to the facility from a hospital, even though guidelines for safe transfers were observed. Positive cases have affected both residents and staff members, he said.
The facility currently has 12 active cases, with 95 percent of them asymptomatic, and has been quarantining them away from other residents, Young said.