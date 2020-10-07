OAKWOOD — Homecoming week is looking a little different this year at Oakwood High School.
With the parade canceled, students are donating the money they usually spend on floats.
Each class plans to give $500 to a local charity — the Survivor Resource Center in Danville, Citizens Animal Rescue and Adoption in Tilton, Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville, and Vermilion County Court Appointed Special Advocates.
“We always want the floats. We’re always big on the parade, but this year we can’t do it,” said Lynn Anderson, a part-time health teacher and junior class adviser.
Someone suggested donating the funds that would usually go toward the floats, and “it was received well by all,” Anderson said.
Each class usually spends anywhere from $500 to $1,000 on its float, and there was still some money leftover from spring when prom was canceled, Anderson said.
“So we have the money,” she said.
The four organizations will be presented with checks Wednesday on the football field, followed by Comet-fest, where the classes will play various games.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and a hybrid schedule of in-person and remote classes, “you got to think outside the box and try to make things work,” Anderson said.
“The floats were huge with bonding. Float building is just a great experience to start off the year and really get the kids together, so not having it is a big change,” she said. “But it makes the rest of us try to work toward something that hopefully the kids will get into.”
In addition to today’s Comet-fest, each day this week has a different dress-up theme, and instead of a football game Friday, there will be an outdoor carnival night.
“Probably the seniors are hurt the most,” Anderson said. “They understand, but it’s just tough. We’re making the best of the situation.”