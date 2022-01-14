URBANA — With an uptick in the number of inmates infected with COVID-19 at the Champaign County Jail, court staff and corrections employees are using extra oil to keep the wheels of justice grinding.
“We have some cases, and the problem is, we don’t know how it’s getting in the jail,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.
On Monday, he met with presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum, the public defender and the state’s attorney and asked for a halt to the movement of any inmates for three weeks in hopes that the spread will be contained and the overall health of the community will be better.
Rosenbaum had already decided not to conduct jury trials this week. They will resume Jan. 24.
And the Illinois Department of Corrections recently put a temporary pause on accepting sentenced inmates into the prison system. That accounts for about 19 of the current population, Heuerman said.
“We’ve done a really good job over the last two years. That’s the frustrating part. We continue to do everything we’ve been doing, but we’re seeing an increase in cases,” Heuerman said.
“We are doing best practices, working very closely with public health. It’s everywhere in the community, and it’s bound to be in the inmates who come in as well,” he said.
“Officers are wearing their masks. But despite the rules, we have noticed several lawyers are not wearing masks when they have face-to-face contact with their clients,” he said, speculating on one potential transmission method of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Anyone arrested is quarantined on entry and if they cannot post bond for release, they remain in quarantine for 10 days, testing twice in that period. A negative test and no COVID-19 symptoms means they can be put in the general population.
Those who are positive are isolated in holding cells near the booking area at the satellite jail on Lierman Avenue. Heuerman said because the potential of isolating in a jail is hardly appealing, the staff suspects some sick inmates are not reporting symptoms.
Heuerman said his weary staff is now trying to figure out where to put the inmates that had been housed at the DeWitt County Jail in Clinton. Officials there informed him on Wednesday they were no longer willing to accept Champaign County inmates.
On Thursday, the jail census for both the downtown and satellite jails was 279.
Of that number, 25 inmates were in Clinton, 33 were in Kankakee and one was in the Piatt County Jail in Monticello.
“DeWitt is a smaller jail and they don’t have the medical staff and the procedures we do. They’ve decided they need to take care of the inmates in their custody and are not able to take care of ours at this point,” the sheriff said, adding that the DeWitt staff is being flexible with his help about how quickly and best to move the inmates.
The plan is to transfer them to Kankakee, where boarding has also been going on for about four months at a cost of $60 per day per inmate.
Back at the courthouse, clerks in traffic and criminal cases are scrambling to reschedule cases for in-custody inmates whom the sheriff doesn’t want to move around, as well as out-of-custody defendants and attorneys who have reported having COVID-19 or symptoms of it.
Rosenbaum relayed the sheriff’s plan to lawyers Monday and asked them to reschedule hearings or arrange to do them via Zoom if possible and to “work together and be patient.”
Rosenbaum, who’s adept at navigating Zoom, accepted a handful of guilty pleas in that manner Thursday without any glitches. Defendants appeared in a room at the satellite jail with Capt. Karee Voges, who oversees the facility.
Asked how his staff, lacking about five correctional officers, is holding up, Heuerman’s answer was the same as many in the public and private sectors.
“We are ready to be over this,” he said. “They are overworked, underpaid and they are getting sick.”