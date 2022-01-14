URBANA — A bit over three months since the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District made service cuts due to a driver shortage, the spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant will result in still more reductions in bus service.
“The rise of the omicron variant has further complicated our daily scheduling capabilities,” the MTD announced Friday. “MTD’s workforce shortage has a variety of causes, including child care closures, retirements, extensive training programs, medical or personal absences, household COVID cases, and close-contact quarantining.”
To provide more reliable service and temporary relief to bus drivers, the additional service cuts in both campus and community routes will take effect Sunday, with the greatest impacts on frequency, the MTD said. None of the routes are being cut outright.
The new cuts include changes on the following routes: 1/100 Yellow, 2/20 Red, 220 Illini + Limited, 7/70 Grey, 14 Navy, 50 Green/Green Hopper, 120 Teal, 130 Silver + Limited, and 180 Lime.
Even with the new reductions, the MTD said it’s maintaining at least 80 percent of its regular service.
Up-to-date information on routes and schedules can be found on the agency's website at mtd.org.
To stay informed on service changes, the MTD said it's encouraging customers to sign up for personalized alerts at mtd.org/account.
Updates will continue to be posted to social media (@rideMTD) and at mtd.org, or customers can call 217-384-8188 to speak to an employee.