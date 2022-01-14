Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.