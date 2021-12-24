CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is awaiting lab confirmation on “numerous” probable cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus in Champaign County, Administrator Julie Pryde said Thursday.
“We can assume that it is here, and the cases are going to be explosive,” she said.
While the Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 71 omicron cases statewide, Pryde said the way infections are currently spreading is an indicator that omicron is already in the area.
Another 277 Champaign County residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Wednesday to Thursday, with a total 1,117 new cases added in the first four days of the week, according to data from the health district.
The number of currently active cases in the county also rose, to 2,497, an increase of 187 over the previous day.
The University of Illinois reported 92 new on-campus cases Wednesday and 458 new cases during the last seven days.
Pryde said a previous COVID-19 infection won’t protect against infection by the omicron variant, though people who have been fully vaccinated and have received booster shots are getting much milder symptoms.
For those taking at-home COVID-19 tests in advance of Christmas gatherings, she advised anyone getting a positive result to isolate. Area testing facilities won’t be open on Christmas, but Carle’s COVID-19 hot line (217-902-6100) will be responding to calls today and on Christmas Day to advise those who are ill with COVID-19 symptoms, Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said.
Meanwhile, all but one of the seven ZIP codes with the most active cases in Champaign County, saw another uptick from Wednesday to Thursday:
- Champaign 61820: 505, up 49.
- Champaign 61821: 309, up 22.
- Urbana 61801: 275, up 35.
- Champaign 61822: 254, up 27.
- Urbana 61802: 232, up 19.
- Mahomet 61853: 220, down 2.
- Rantoul 61866: 149, up 1.
In addition to currently active cases in isolation, the health district was also monitoring 1,020 close contacts who were in quarantine as of Thursday.
Carle Health had 126 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout its system Thursday, with 28 in intensive care.
Of those patients, 92 were at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which had 20 COVID-19 patients in its intensive-care unit.
The state on Thursday reported 77,246 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois and 318 more deaths since Dec. 17.
As of Wednesday night, 4,271 people statewide were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, with 867 patients in intensive care and 485 on ventilators.