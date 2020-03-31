CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College students returned to class Monday — virtually.
The online-only instruction was necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
That wasn’t the only complication.
“We have the joy of not only having the first day of online classes but also the first day of registration for both the summer and the fall semesters," Parkland College President Tom Ramage said late Monday afternoon.
How was the first day?
“From all reports, things are going swimmingly. The lines are fired up, that’s for sure.”
Students who would normally come to campus to talk to an adviser or line up financial aid are now doing it electronically, by phone or email.
Parkland put a call center in place with seven people working at any given time. There are also sub-call centers, for financial aid, tech support, libraries, etc.
Working from his home just north of Champaign, Ramage is coordinating the operation.
Parkland’s vice presidents had a two-hour meeting Monday morning, a chance to work on plans going forward.
Ramage was hired by Parkland in 1998 to start a new department called Distance and Virtual Learning.
“It was all about putting courses online,” Ramage said. “There might be a future in that.”
Most of Parkland’s students are comfortable with computer technology and the online world.
But not everyone had the tools needed for online courses. The school identified 300 to 400 laptops and is distributing them to needy students. All but about 40 were taken by Monday afternoon.
Like other colleges and universities, Parkland shifted from in-person classes to online-only in a short time.
“I’m trying to think of what really just didn’t work and I can’t think of anything,” Ramage said. “Nothing has just blown up. “It’s been really positive. Amazingly so, now that I’m thinking about it.”
Parkland’s commencement, set for May 14, has been postponed.
Like at other colleges, Parkland’s faculty has been talking about a relaxed model when it comes to grading.
“It sounds like a really easy decision and it’s not,” Ramage said. “Anybody with federal or state financial aid, if they don’t get satisfactory progress academically, their aid is in jeopardy. We don’t want to put any students in that situation unnecessarily.”
There are also issues for transfer students. Four-year schools base admission decisions on grades, requiring specific grades for specific majors.
“We’re trying to make sure we have all the issues worked out before we put out some guidance,” Ramage said.
He looks forward to having classes resume.
“This too shall end and we’ll be back to whatever the new normal is at the right time,” he said. “We’ll carry on. Parkland will always be here for the community.”