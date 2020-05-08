CHAMPAIGN — Mother’s Day may be coming without in-person visits this year, but for many moms, it’s coming with flowers.
Some florists have found themselves with an upswing in Mother’s Day orders in the midst of a pandemic keeping loved ones apart.
“They can’t visit Mom in most cases, therefore they’re sending their love with flowers instead,” said Lisa Duitsman, owner of Abbott’s Florist in Champaign.
Abbott’s was set to make more deliveries today and Saturday than it did last year on Mother’s Day weekend, she said.
Champaign’s Forget Me Not Florals has also seen an increase, said Eugene Peppers, son of owner Elaine Peppers.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I didn’t think we would be busier because of this. I’d say it’s three times busier.”
More floral orders for Mother’s Day have helped make up for at least some of the lost business from spring events that have been canceled, such as proms and graduations, according to Duitsman and Sarah Compratt, owner of Fleurish in downtown Champaign.
“People need flowers. People want flowers, especially at times like this,” Compratt said.
“Obviously, people are stuck at home. They can’t do the normal things they would on Mother’s Day weekends,” she said. “This is a way they can reach out.”
Danville Floral Co. owner Terry Winkler has seen the signs of moms and their loved ones separated in the messages on the cards going out with the flowers.
“Most of the cards are saying, ‘We miss you, can’t wait to be with you,’” he said.
COVID-19 has affected his business greatly, Winkler said. He’s actually cut back on orders, because these are trying times, he said.
Still, he said, “God is taking care of us.”
Ron Bailey, owner of Blossom Basket Florist, said orders for Mother’s Day flowers have been about at the same volume as last year, “which is surprising.”
He didn’t know what to expect.
“We’re in a whole new world now,” he said.
As part of that new pandemic world, flowers are being delivered no-contact style.
Fleurish delivery drivers are given masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes, Compratt said. Everything is wiped down and sanitized before it goes out in boxes covered with paper and plastic wrap over the top, she said.
Forget Me Not Florals delivery drivers were also being sent out with gloves and masks, Eugene Peppers said.
They ring the doorbell, then walk away and wait at the curb to make sure someone takes the flowers inside.
“We try to call to make sure somebody is there,” he said.
Bailey said Blossom Basket delivery drivers ring the doorbell, then walk back to the van and wait to see if someone inside the house comes out and gets the flowers.
If not, the recipient gets a call to let them know the flowers have been left on the porch.
Deliveries have been made this way since April 1, Bailey said, “and actually, it works very well. Most people are home.”