CHAMPAIGN — About one-third of Champaign County adults eligible for COVID-19 booster shots have received them.
As of Friday, 36,913 booster shots had been given, which is 33.6 percent of Champaign County’s fully vaccinated residents 18 and older, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
About 110,000 Champaign County residents 18 and older have been fully vaccinated and have been urged to get booster shots at least six months past their second Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots or at least two months after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Women have outnumbered men among Champaign County residents who have gotten their booster shots.
So far, 56 percent of the boosters have been administered to women, and 44 percent have been to men, Vaid said.
Very few of the booster shots given, just 1.2 percent, have been Johnson & Johnson, with 49.3 percent being Moderna and 49.6 Pfizer, he said.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised getting the same kind of vaccine for first and second shots, the agency has since announced people can choose any vaccine for booster doses.
Some of the remaining approximately 73,000 Champaign County adults 18 and older who haven’t yet gotten booster shots may not have yet reached six months past their Pfizer or Moderna second shots or two months past their Johnson & Johnson shots, Vaid said.
The public health district will be wrapping up its walk-in booster shot clinic at the I Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, this week. The next and final opportunity at that location is set for Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After that, Vaid said, both vaccinations and booster shots will be available by appointment at the public health district at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C. The public health district hopes to make 600 to 700 appointment times a week available, he said.
Carle Health plans to continue offering booster shots by appointment on weekends at the Kohl’s plaza in Champaign as long as there is demand, Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said.