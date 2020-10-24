Four area counties — Champaign, Douglas, Ford and Vermilion — have open COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. By county, the facilities include:
CHAMPAIGN
- Brookdale Urbana Assisted Living: seven cases and one death.
- Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab: 15 cases and one death.
- Evergreen Place: six cases.
- Green House Homes at Clark-Lindsey Village: three cases.
- Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey: seven cases.
- University Rehabilitation Center: five cases.
DOUGLAS
- Arcola Health Care: two cases.
- Tuscola Health Care: 10 cases.
FORD
- Piper City Rehab: 43 cases and three deaths.
VERMILION
- Arcadia Care of Danville: 13 cases.
- Gardenview Manor: five cases.
- Hawthorne Inn: nine cases.
- VA Illiana Health Care System: four cases.
Outbreaks in long-term-care facilities are considered to
be open if the facilities have had any new cases in the past
28 days.
Counting both open and closed outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, there have been 115 cases and 10 deaths in Champaign County, 99 cases and six deaths in Ford County and 31 cases in Vermilion County.
The only two outbreaks to date in Douglas County are those that are currently open.
As of Friday, there have been 33,440 COVID-19 cases at long-term-care facilities statewide, 5,019 of them resulting in deaths, according to the state health department.