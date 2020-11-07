CHAMPAIGN — If you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and want to know in a big hurry if you’re infected, there’s a new option available for rapid testing in Champaign and Vermilion counties.
OSF HealthCare launched rapid testing at four of its Urgo urgent-care centers in Champaign-Urbana and Danville about two weeks ago, according to Molly Barnes, director of operations for the Urgo centers.
While OSF hasn’t promoted that it’s making rapid testing available, there has been an upswing in patients coming in and asking for it, Barnes said.
“I think it’s more word of mouth,” she said.
The form of rapid testing OSF is using is a point-of-care antigen test, which checks for the presence of surface SARS-CoV-2 proteins with a nasal swab.
Results are available in about 15 minutes, according to Jacob Mefford, OSF Urgo clinical director.
While this test can detect the presence or absence of the coronavirus, the lab-based polymerase-chain-reaction test is still considered to be the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnosis. A PCR test also checks for current infection but in a different way — by detecting the virus’s genetic material.
Mefford said the sensitivity of the rapid test OSF is using is 96.7 percent.
“The sensitivity of our rapid is really good,” he said.
It’s important to note that OSF Urgo centers aren’t community testing sites.
Patients seeking rapid testing at OSF Urgo centers must be evaluated by one of the medical providers on site, who will determine which test is appropriate for them.
For rapid testing, patients also must have COVID-19 symptoms and be within five days of the onset of their symptoms, Mefford said. Beyond that point, the sensitivity of the test declines, he said.
In some cases, for example, with a direct COVID-19 exposure and/or severe symptoms, a PCR test may be warranted, he said.
Patients seeking rapid testing can call for a reservation or walk in at Urgo centers, Barnes said. Expect to be screened at the door, she said.
Precautions are being taken to keep anyone with COVID-19 symptoms separated from other patients, Barnes said. In some cases, that can mean asking patients with COVID-19 symptoms to wait in their cars until they’re called inside for their tests if they can’t be taken directly to an exam room upon arrival.
“Our ultimate goal is to get a suspected COVID patient to an exam suite immediately,” Barnes said.
Both Christie Clinic and Carle Health continue to offer PCR testing ordered by medical providers at their drive-up testing sites, and aren’t doing rapid testing for COVID-19.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said rapid antigen tests have “low reliability” and still need to be followed up with a PCR test.
“Carle is exploring offering a more reliable PCR rapid test, but the equipment manufacturer is experiencing delays in distribution,” he said.
Miller said starting Monday, Carle will be offering a new testing-site option specifically for people who have provider orders for testing prior to undergoing a medical procedure. In Champaign-Urbana only, he said, pre-procedure testing can also be done at Carle physician offices and convenient-care centers.