URBANA — OSF HealthCare is offering free digital support for people who are sick with COVID-19 symptoms and isolated at home.
The new Pandemic Health Workers program will connect digitally with patients at home, providing up to two check-ins a day via phone, video or chat function for 14 days.
People are being asked to stay isolated at home when sick, and the goal of this program is to help them feel less isolated, said Cindy Magsamen, a nurse serving as an on-site program leader in Urbana.
To enroll, patients start out by calling OSF’s nurse hotline (833-673-5669) to be screened, she said.
Enrollment is open to all patients who have COVID-19 symptoms or who are at high risk for the disease but don’t require emergency or inpatient care and can be digitally monitored at home.
For patients who don’t have electronic devices, the program will have care kits that include a tablet pre-loaded with communication applications and a data package, if needed, delivered to their doorsteps by field workers, OSF said.
Patients who aren’t tech-savvy can get help via phone with downloading programs and operating the tablets, Magsamen said.
Kits patients receive will also include a workbook, hand sanitizer and — if they don’t already have one — a thermometer, because participants will be asked to take their temperature daily, Magsamen said.
If patients’ symptoms worsen, they may be referred to a higher level of care, she said.
The Pandemic Health Workers program is available across OSF’s service areas, including the Champaign-Urbana and Danville areas, Magsamen said.
“We anticipate thousands of people enrolling,” she said. “We’ve had so many calls to this nurse hotline.”