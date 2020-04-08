PEORIA — OSF HealthCare is taking steps to reduce costs due to substantial revenue losses resulting from COVID-19, the Peoria-based system announced Tuesday.

Salaries of top executives are being reduced at least 5 percent, and in some cases 10 percent, and for the short term, employees identified as “non-patient-facing” will be subject to mandatory paid time off or unpaid leaves of absence, according to OSF.

Employees will retain their seniority and years of service and will continue to have benefits, including health insurance, available during their time away from work.

How many employees will be affected at Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville was unknown.

“There is no specific quota for mission partners who will be furloughed,” said OSF spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff. “OSF is going through an objective review of each job class within affected departments, looking at productivity and extended significant lower volumes.”

Coronavirus response | Christie Clinic placing 225 employees on furlough “It is our intention that these furloughs will be short term, with a current expectation of all team members returning to work no later than June 1, 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Kenny Bilger said in a letter to Christie employees that clinic officials shared with The News-Gazette.

“It may seem unusual that during an international pandemic where hospitals and health care systems are seeing drastic increases in patients with life-threatening respiratory conditions from COVID-19, concerns about finances would begin to emerge,” OSF said in a statement.

“Inpatient services, surgeries, clinic and OSF Urgo volumes have decreased significantly over the last three weeks as non-essential services have been shut down and our communities are staying home to reduce the spread of the virus,” the statement went on to say. “Our revenue has dropped substantially over that same time period.”

For the past several weeks, OSF said it continued to staff its facilities according to the volume of patients being cared for, but began looking at other options as volumes have continued to decline.

Last week, Christie Clinic placed about 225 of its employees on temporary furlough due to COVID-19 losses.