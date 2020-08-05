CHAMPAIGN — When University of Illinois students arrive in the next couple weeks, they can expect frat parties limited to 50 people with masks, carryout from dining halls and frequently cleaned bathrooms.
Those are just a few of the ways campus will be different this semester as the UI begins a mix of online and in-person classes.
“To remain together throughout the semester will require sustained, constant and collective commitment for every single one of us who comes here to campus,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris said at Wednesday’s COVID-19 online briefing on returning to campus.
DORMS
Dorms will be limited to singles and doubles, and beds have to remain in the default configuration.
“I know that students really like to personalize their room, but we have made some changes for that,” said Danita Brown Young, vice chancellor for student affairs.
She said not having lofts or bunk beds will make it easier on maintenance workers, reduce the risk of injury and help with social distancing. Also, no guests will be allowed in dorms, and bathrooms will be cleaned multiple times a day, with a deep cleaning once a week.
“We are really paying attention to the showers, removing any type of trash and replenishing paper products, etc., on a regular basis,” Brown Young said.
DINING HALLS
While carryout will be encouraged, there will be some room for dining in, Brown Young said.
“So if you want to eat in, I would suggest you get there early,“ she said. Hours will be extended, with dining halls open until 9 p.m. and retail operations until 11 p.m.
CLASSROOMS
As students report for classes that have an in-person component, “wellness support associates” will check on a mobile app whether they’re allowed to enter the building. The app will let workers know if students have taken the mandatory twice-weekly COVID-19 test, whether they tested positive or whether the app detected they’ve been near someone who tested positive.
“Especially as students are figuring out the traffic flow and we’re going through for the first few times the process of verification for students in the room, it may take a few minutes to get into the classroom,” said Kevin Pitts, vice provost for undergraduate education. “Be patient. … But I think we’ll get used to it pretty quickly.”
Lecture halls that would typically hold 300 students will now be limited to 50, he said.
And, in many rooms, “chairs will either be taped off to note where students should and shouldn’t sit or the furniture will be in very specific location,” Pitts said.
COMMON SPACES
The Illini Union, Activities and Recreation Center and libraries will be open, albeit with modifications.
“The libraries will be offering an array of virtual experiences and services,” Brown Young said. “They plan to have some study-space options open in the early of the fall semester, and we’ll look to expand some of those services in other ways.”
The Illini Union’s furniture will be spaced out, and Brown Young said, “we have clearly marked spaces for pedestrian traffic.” While the ARC will be open, the Campus Recreation Center East building won’t.
“We will be using that facility as a COVID-19 testing location throughout the fall semester,” Brown Young said.
GREEK LIFE
Student organizations will be able to meet, as long as they limit gatherings to less than 50, said Associate Vice Chancellor Jim Hintz.
“Fraternities and sororities are expected to follow the same requirements as all registered student organizations,” Hintz said. “They will be able to still host programs and social events as long as they abide by the limitations of no more than 50, face coverings, social distancing, et cetera.”
Fraternity and sorority recruitment won’t happen in person this year, he said. The UI Panhellenic Council decided recruitment would be mostly virtual this year.