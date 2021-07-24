URBANA — Two Urbana long-term care facilities have new COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The outbreaks include six cases at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U and four cases at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said the newest long-term-care outbreaks in Champaign County involve a mix of staff and residents.
“Almost all residents are vaccinated, but not all staff are vaccinated, which is very unfortunate,” he said.
Outbreaks are considered open if a facility has had COVID-19 cases within the past 28 days.
Open outbreaks at long-term-care centers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford and Piatt counties had dwindled to zero after residents were given opportunities to get vaccinated.
Vermilion County had one long-term-care outbreak at Accolade of Danville a week ago.
That outbreak remained open Friday, along with a new outbreak at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
Heritage Health had five cases and four deaths and Accolade of Danville had four cases and one death, according to the state health department.
No open long-term-care outbreaks were currently listed in Douglas, Ford or Piatt counties.
As of Friday, there have been 80,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois long-term-care centers, with 10,641 of them resulting in death.