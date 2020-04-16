URBANA — There’s nothing like a pandemic to persuade people to embrace technology.
For drivers in Champaign County who have run afoul of traffic laws, that willingness to open the computer or other mobile device could save you a trip to the courthouse.
Prior to the courthouse closing to the public March 16, there were about 900 traffic citations in the hands of people who had traffic-court dates on a Monday or a Friday that were called off due to the governor’s order limiting gatherings.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark is hoping that by simplifying her office’s website regarding potential guilty pleas in certain of those “must appear” cases, she can lighten the load of the other lawyers and Judge Ronda Holliman in traffic court, whenever the courthouse reopens, and boost public safety at the same time.
“On the petty/business offenses, normally the violator would come in to court on the date on their ticket and hopefully bring with them the proof of their license, insurance and registration. If they don’t have it, that could result in another court date at the compliance call to bring in proof,” she explained.
“In essence, we are encouraging people to submit these items in advance to us and resolve their petty tickets before their court date gets rescheduled. Our hope is that will greatly reduce the foot traffic in the courthouse and keep the employees and the public safer,” said Clark, who’s been working on the fix from her home office.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz has been rotating members of her staff so that only a very few are in the courthouse at a time.
Business that must be conducted in a courtroom begins at 1 p.m. daily before Judge Tom Difanis, who takes care of everything from juvenile detention hearings to hearing orders of protection to arraigning accused criminals.
Some judges are working on writing opinions and are signing agreed-upon orders electronically so cases can move forward.
It’s that spirit of working things out so that the system doesn’t grind to a halt completely that is motivating Clark to push traffic offenders to avoid a trip to downtown Urbana if possible.
The link for those interested in working out an agreement is: co.champaign.il.us/traffic.
Although there’s no “submit” button that would make it really easy, Clark and Andy Rhodes, the county’s information technology director, have worked to improve it.
Clark said she will intercept the emails from interested parties and directly communicate with the person.
“This option has always been here for people. We’ve just moved it and made it clearer,’ she said.