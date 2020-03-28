URBANA — The captain who runs the Champaign County Jail said it’s not a first, but the fact that no one was booked in for almost 21 hours between Thursday and Friday is extremely rare.
“It shows the work that everyone is doing to collaborate and not bring people in,” said Capt. Karee Voges.
Further, there was no one charged Friday with a new crime in Champaign County, which almost never happens on a weekday.
“I remember one weekend day when there was no one for bond court, but other than that, no,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz when asked if she could recall a regular workday when not one person was charged with a new crime. She’s held office 16 years.
"We appreciate that people are taking this situation seriously even to the extent of not committing crimes,” Rietz said.
It’s the kind of world we all wish we lived in, without a deadly pandemic, that is.
As of Friday, there were 139 inmates “under roof” at a time of year when Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the average daily population runs about 185. The total capacity for the two jails in Urbana is 295.
Voges, who has overseen the jail for almost six years and was a correctional officer for about 11 before that, said that low number may be a record in her time.
“We are trying to release a couple on home incarceration that normally would be denied,” she said, preferring to have inmates who qualify shelter at home.
“Right now, we have no signs or symptoms (of COVID-19 virus), but it just takes that one person that infects the rest,” she said, repeating the mantra of health care officials worldwide.
Voges stressed that she alone has no authority to put an inmate on electronic home detention, which involves the person wearing an ankle bracelet that monitors his or her whereabouts electronically.
To qualify for EHD, the inmate must be sentenced to the county jail, and have been approved by both the sentencing judge and the state’s attorney’s office for that type of sentence.
Defendants who were scheduled to come in to be interviewed to see if they qualify were told not to come this week. Others who had been approved and were to have their electronic bracelets put on were also deferred.
“We rescheduled everything until the end of April. We don’t have anybody coming in the jail that we do not have to have come in the jail,” said Voges, who previously implemented no in-person visits. That is also the case in the state prison system.
Voges and Rietz have been reviewing the jail census daily to see if less serious offenders can be released. Rietz then takes those candidates to a judge for a bond modification.
“We have very few people (in custody) with minor charges,” Voges said.
On Friday, two men in custody entered guilty pleas. Only one was sentenced to the Department of Corrections, but he won’t be going anywhere for a while since Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order Thursday prohibiting the transfer of inmates from county jails to state prisons until at least April. 7. Voges said her staff took men to prison Thursday before the order went in effect.
With credit for 138 days served for a three-year sentence, the inmate sentenced Friday is not likely to even get settled in a state prison since the Department of Corrections usually halves the sentences of many offenders as they enter the door. An inmate has to behave really poorly to lose a significant amount of good time.
Court Services Director Mike Williams said his probation officers are coming in to the office but not all at once.
"We have half of our staff in the office one day and the next day we bring in the other half,” he said of their effort to comply with social distancing. There are 30 court services employees.
Although clients are not coming in, probation officers are calling or emailing them.
"We are doing correspondence and assessments, reassessments, discharges, probation violation reports. The officers are getting a lot of that work done. I’ve told them, the silver lining is that you are very unlikely to get this many uninterrupted days in a row again,” he said.
“At some point, we expect to reopen and we’re expecting it’s going to be very, very busy at that point. The whole system is going to be very busy,” Williams said.