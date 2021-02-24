CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 is still hanging around, but the Champaign and Urbana park districts are making plans to follow a disappointing 2020 summer of cancellations with a 2021 summer of safe reopenings.
“We’re planning to do as much as we possibly can within the guidelines,” said Champaign Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce.
Both park districts plan on reopening their swimming pools for the summer, though Urbana Park District Executive Director Tim Bartlett said it may not look typical, with fewer people and more distancing.
DeLuce said the Champaign Park District would like to get as many swimmers back in the pool as possible and plans to consult with pool operators in other areas to see how they have handled that safely.
His agency ran a pool-pass sale Monday for the 2021 swimming season, but many swimmers were already set to return because they kept their passes from last summer rather than opting for a refund, DeLuce said.
The Champaign Park District also plans to reopen its Prairie Farm replica turn-of-the-century farm park near Sholem Aquatic Center and get as many kids as possible in summer camps, he said.
Another sign of a summer comeback — the Champaign district was offering early-bird registration discounts on youth soccer, girls’ fast-pitch softball leagues and adult softball.
Need a summer job? The Champaign Park District needs lifeguards, and is inviting people to apply on its website, DeLuce said.
The issue will be with large summer events, with public gathering sizes still limited in the state, DeLuce said.
It doesn’t look like big events, such as Taste of Champaign-Urbana, held virtually last summer, will happen in person this summer, he said.
Bartlett said Urbana is assuming this summer will be something of a hybrid season, with some activities returning in person and some remaining virtual.
But, he also said, it’s too early to know what the next couple of months will bring in terms of COVID-19 infections and the impact vaccinations will have on slowing down the pandemic.
Bartlett said he’s less optimistic about bringing back events likely to draw a big crowd, especially those that typically take place earlier in the summer.
The district’s popular Neighborhood Night summer concerts in parks, for example, could be dicey, he said. But smaller pop-events may be possible.
Bartlett said he’s seen people anxious for activities to be restored, but most people the district hears from want to come back to activities knowing they can do that safely.
Summer staffing will be a critical piece of reopening, especially with planning underway and pandemic-unknowns still on the horizon, according to Bartlett.