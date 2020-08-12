CHAMPAIGN — If you plan to bring a larger-than-allowed group to a Champaign park, be warned.
The park district has begun sending out newly hired “park ambassadors” to Hessel and West Side parks and some others as needed to disperse crowds exceeding public health guidelines.
“What we are aware of out there is there are groups that are getting together without our knowledge, and sometimes those are exceeding public health recommendations,” said Dan Olson, the park district’s director of operations.
Since the state moved to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the park district has again been allowing rentals of larger picnic shelters for up to 50 people, with limits on smaller shelters allowing up to 20 people, he said.
Permits were being issued for up to 10 people during Phase 3, though there were few takers for gatherings that small, Olson said.
Gathering plans for more than 50 people could potentially be permitted, but that would require prior review and approval by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to make sure safety guidelines will be met, he said.
Earlier in the pandemic, the park district was assisted by police in dispersing crowds in parks. Now, the new park ambassadors are being sent out to high-use parks to remind people of crowd size limits, Olson said.
For even these outdoor group get-togethers, Olson said the district is encouraging the use of face masks and social distancing, though he also said there’s no way for park officials to know if groups gathering are family members who are already together anyway.
“There’s a trust factor we put on people using the parks,” he said.
While the Champaign Park District is only renting outdoor facilities such as picnic shelters for now, the Urbana Park District is renting picnic shelters and its lake house at Crystal Lake Park.
The Urbana Park District is permitting rentals for up to 50 people or half the capacity of a facility, whichever is less, according to Janet Soesbe, its community programs manager.
The lake house currently has a capacity limit of 25 people, and has a couple of baby showers scheduled, she said.
Soesbe said the Urbana Park District plans to add some signs reminding the public about capacity limits at picnic shelters, but the district doesn’t have resources to police crowd gathering sizes.
What looks like a large gathering, at times, may just be more people using the parks, Olson said.
“What we’ve seen more of is a lot of people out in the parks,” he said.