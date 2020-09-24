CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College has added a new online dashboard listing self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
The site at parkland.edu/coviddashboard includes weekly updates dating back to Aug. 10, two weeks before the start of the fall semester, and it will be updated each Friday, according to Parkland.
The dashboard includes categories of self-reported cases for off-campus students who are attending classes virtually, on-campus students and employees working both on and off campus.
Currently reflected are a total 55 cases for the six weeks, 41 of which have been off-campus students. The weekly high of 19 cases was for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
The most recent week ending Sept 20 included a single case self-reported by an off-campus student.
The data suggests Parkland’s mitigation and response efforts are working, according to Michael Trame, vice president for student services.