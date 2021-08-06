CHAMPAIGN — Parkland’s mask recommendation has become a requirement.
After an “outstanding voluntary response” from students, employees and visitors who voiced their willingness to mask up, face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces on campus during the upcoming semester, Parkland President Tom Ramage announced on Friday.
All indoor college events with more than 60 participants will be “modified to allow for virtual participation.”
The mitigations, meant to combat the increased spread of the delta variant, officially start on Monday.
“While not required by state or local mandate, we strongly believe that these proactive measures will dramatically reduce the risk of transmission on our campus,” Ramage said in an email addressed to the campus community. “Additionally, universal masking on campus will provide consistent protection to faculty and students in the classroom and employees in the workplace.”
Ramage encouraged students and staff to use the SHIELD CU testing center at the M-4 parking lot, open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“Finally, please get vaccinated,” Ramage said. “We all wish that masks and this virus were not part of our daily lives. However, our only path out of the pandemic is to stop COVID-19 in its tracks through widespread vaccination.”