CHAMPAIGN — Mike Trame knows he and his fellow administrators at Parkland College don’t have all the answers for students and faculty as they prepare to begin a hybrid approach of digital and in-person learning Aug. 24.
But the college’s vice president for student services said the staff wants to be able to answer what they can at an hourlong digital town hall at 6:30 p.m. today.
“I think in general, people are curious, and they want to know definitive answers about things, and they want things not to change so often,” Trame said. “Unfortunately, we can’t give them those (answers) in most cases. What we can give them is our best understanding of the way things are at the moment and what’s gone into our decision-making processes.”
Students can ask questions by visiting parkland.edu/townhall. Parkland will then take those questions and answer the most common ones.
“We’ve distilled (the questions) into different themes, so we’re going to share loads of great information as it relates to all of those themes,” Trame said. “Can we answer everybody’s very specific question? No, that would take us months and months to do probably. But we feel like we’ve got some great information that’ll answer the bulk of those questions that we’ve been getting from them. Then, we can do follow-ups on very specific individual questions through email when the town hall is over to tighten up the specific details that they need.”
President Tom Ramage said in July that the college would have to lay off around 65 full-time employees to help cover an expected $4.9 million deficit and 20 percent drop in enrollment. The school is expected to hold some in-person classes with social distancing and masks required.
“We know that higher ed is an ever-changing landscape,” Trame said, “and you can’t look at a newsfeed right now without seeing something, whether it’s the Big Ten canceling football or a college announcing reopening plans or canceling plans, so our community and respective students are all curious and have an additional need of information from us.”