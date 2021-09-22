CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College students may have to start showing up for classes a bit earlier than usual.
Starting this week, only 16 of Parkland’s 70-plus campus entrances will be open for students and staff to enter.
It’s the first step of Parkland’s new wave of COVID-19-related building procedures, meant to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent executive order for higher-education institutions.
And as officials will tell you, the new measures look an awful lot like the mitigation strategies on the University of Illinois campus.
“Just like anything else, you try to mimic successes when those successes are out there, to learn from the positive parts of it and then take some things and make them Parkland-specific,” said Mike Trame, Parkland’s vice president for student services.
Students and employees will use an app — “Safer Community” — to show whether they have access to campus buildings, which is granted if users are vaccinated or received a negative test in the last week.
Parkland is hiring monitors who will be posted at all campus entrances during class time, checking building statuses in the app for everyone entering.
There isn’t a set date for when these mitigations will begin, though Parkland is aiming to do a test-run of entrance monitors Monday and start enforcing the rules the week of Oct. 4, Trame said.
So why limit entrances this week? So that “thousands of students can get re-acclimated and rerouted in their daily routines,” Trame said.
Parkland plans to keep these entrances, about one in each “wing” of the building, open for the rest of the semester.
“Students may be coming in specific doors that weren’t where they entered the buildings before, but they certainly will be from now on,” Trame added.
Sophomore Aaliyah Hal found that out the hard way when she approached her normal entrance at the Student Union near the bus stop only to find it locked and had to circle around the building in Tuesday’s rain.
“I should’ve definitely checked my email or something,” she said.
Last week, Parkland sent out a request to students and employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status.
So far, “almost all employees” have reported their status, Trame said, as have more than 50 percent of Parkland’s about 5,500 students.
Students, faculty and staff who aren’t vaccinated must produce a negative test every week to maintain building access, in line with the governor’s requirement.
Parkland has a testing site on campus through the OSF Healthcare-led SHIELD C-U program. Members of the Parkland community can access weekly testing at State Farm Center and the Stephens Family YMCA in southwest Champaign.
There will still be a process in place for visitors who aren’t students or employees but need to access Parkland’s buildings, Trame added.
After a very limited in-person experience last academic year, Parkland officials said they want to do whatever they can to maintain classroom activity.
“Having the SHIELD testing is a huge advantage,” spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said. “A lot of community colleges are struggling to have any testing on campuses and are working quickly to put things in motion. Our ultimate goal is for our campus to be healthy.”
Hal, who is dual-enrolled at the UI, said she is happy to see the increased safety measures at Parkland.
“I like that there’s a vaccine or testing requirement here too,” she said. “I want to preserve my health, and I’m kind of a germophobe, anyway.”