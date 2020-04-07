CHAMPAIGN — Coronavirus hasn’t just put a temporary halt to elective medical care. Dental care is harder to come by these days for those who aren’t experiencing an emergency.
Many local dentists’ offices are temporarily closed and following state and national guidance to postpone all elective care, such as routine cleanings, and focus largely on emergencies.
Not all dental discomfort is considered an emergency, though.
The American Dental Association recently defined dental emergencies as conditions that are “potentially life-threatening and require immediate treatment to stop ongoing tissue bleeding or to alleviate severe pain or infection.”
Those conditions include uncontrolled bleeding, certain infections that potentially compromise a patient’s airway or trauma involving facial bones that also could compromise the airway, according to the ADA.
There are also a handful of other conditions that may be considered emergencies, among them the need to snip an orthodontic wire piercing the inside of the mouth, certain denture adjustments and defective restorative work that is causing pain, the group said.
Focusing on emergency care is intended to help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, because dentists work closely with their patients.
“As dentists, we can’t really maintain a social distance,” said Dr. Scott Anderson of Champaign’s Anderson Dental.
Even tooth extractions can pose a risk of spreading the virus.
Extractions could require the use of a drill, which, in turn, could result in an aerosol spread of the virus, Anderson said.
The ADA has advised dentists to use their professional judgement about a patient’s need for emergency or urgent care.
Examples of urgent care, among them a tooth fracture causing pain, fall into a gray area as dentists try to manage as much care as they can at a distance and keep their patients out of emergency rooms, according to Anderson.
Anderson Dental hasn’t gotten a lot of emergency care requests, he said, and when someone does come in for emergency care, they’re greeted at the door by staff in protective gear.
Some dental offices continue to be open limited hours for emergencies only, including Familia Dental and Promise Healthcare’s SmileHealthy Dental Center, both in Champaign.
Familia Dental’s website says its Champaign office is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday on an emergency, case-by-case basis for those patients who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, persistent coughing or shortness of breath.
The patient’s temperature will be taken at check-in, and they’ll be asked to wait in their cars after check-in to limit the number of people in the office at one time, according to Familia Dental.
The SmileHealthy Dental Center has also continued to be open limited hours on weekdays for dental emergencies only, and is averaging about six to 10 patients a day, according to Promise Healthcare Executive Director Nancy Greenwalt.
Emergency care at that dental center can include an exam, X-ray, prescriptions for pain medicines and antibiotics and, potentially draining of an abscess if necessary, Greenwalt said.
“It’s really short-term help that we’re able to give people right now,” she said.
The SmileHealthy Dental Center has a limited supply of N95 respirator masks and face shields to handle those emergency cases, Greenwalt said.Promise Healthcare has been ramping up for more telehealth visits, in which the patient and provider confer electronically, and in a week or two that will be available for dental visits, she said.
Teledentistry is useful for screening, Anderson said, but it’s “challenging because oftentimes patients feel like the problem is coming from one area and they’re not exactly sure which tooth it is.”
So what can you do about non-emergency dental issues for now?
Anderson advised first contacting your dentist to find out if your issue is an emergency and for guidance on what you can do about non-emergency issues yourself.
For instance, people who lose fillings can get temporary fillings at drugstores and insert the fillings themselves, Anderson said.
“There are little things we can do to help,” he said.