PAXTON — Blending hand sanitizer isn’t usually that big of a deal, but in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become a vital service, and a compounding pharmacy in Paxton is doing its part.
Doug’s Compounding Pharmacy is the only accredited, solely compounding pharmacy in Ford County, serving patients in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Compounding is the act of working with raw chemicals and powders to create customized medication for individuals at the request of a physician. This could be for a number of reasons: A patient could have an allergy to a specific ingredient in commercial medication, or a certain dosage of a medication is not commercially available.
With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifting pharmaceutical restrictions in the wake of the pandemic and nursing homes expressing concern over running out of hand sanitizer, Doug’s owner Jenna Vogel saw it as an opportunity to help the community, said Lori Epps, a certified pharmacy technician.
“Normally, we have to have a prescription ... but the FDA lifted restrictions so we could compound it,” Epps said. “We follow a specific formula, but we can compound it to help people in this time of a shortage. Last week was a very hectic week as far as prescriptions ... so once we got past that, we got the hand sanitizer made and packaged up.”
And delivered to nursing homes free of charge.
A day later, members of the Paxton and Gibson City police departments, Ford County Sheriff’s Office and Accolade Healthcare came to collect their share.
It’s also available for purchase by the public at the compounding pharmacy, Epps said, and can be made in larger quantities if needed for clinics, nursing homes and offices that may be in need.
Epps has experienced firsthand how easily and quickly the virus spreads. When her 30-year-old son started showing signs of a fever and experiencing chest tightness, aches and pains, he contacted the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
“He didn’t fit the criteria because he had no contact with a confirmed case, but because he works with international students on campus, they thought he should be tested,” she said.
So he was tested at Christie Clinic and self-quarantined for eight days in his Urbana apartment. As a precaution, he informed his building manager, who came to wipe everything down, and the students he had been with the week before, who showed no signs or symptoms.
“I was concerned mainly because he’d been home the weekend prior and stayed overnight at our house,” Epps said. “The concern became for the family members in attendance; we have one undergoing cancer treatment. I also didn’t want to bring anything to the pharmacy and wipe out the staff.”
Epps and her husband self-quarantined for seven days.
“What was interesting was that some members of my family maybe didn’t think this issue was serious or much of a concern. When we got that call, they realized how quickly it could spread,” she said.