URBANA — American Legion Post 559’s annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana has been canceled due to the pandemic.
The event, held in collaboration with Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, was scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We didn’t have a choice,” Post 559 Color Guard member Robbie Walker said. “We had to stand down. It’s just not possible; it’s not safe.”
For 11 years, Post 559 has hosted a well-attended Pearl Harbor ceremony on the Sunday on or before Dec. 7 that included songs,
speeches, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
The Post 559 Color Guard has adjusted during COVID-19, performing outside on Memorial Day and Veterans Day for residents at Prairie Winds of Urbana.
“We feel bad about not being able to do it,” Walker said. “We would love to let the community know that we will pick up our program next year.”