American Legion Post 559 Color Guard Cmdr. Jay Jackson, left, and past Cmdr. Robbie Walker hold up a plaque that honors the group’s community service and spotlights past and current members. The updated plaque will be unveiled Sunday at Post 559 on Hickory Street in Champaign.

URBANA — American Legion Post 559’s annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The event, held in collaboration with Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, was scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We didn’t have a choice,” Post 559 Color Guard member Robbie Walker said. “We had to stand down. It’s just not possible; it’s not safe.”

For 11 years, Post 559 has hosted a well-attended Pearl Harbor ceremony on the Sunday on or before Dec. 7 that included songs,

speeches, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

The Post 559 Color Guard has adjusted during COVID-19, performing outside on Memorial Day and Veterans Day for residents at Prairie Winds of Urbana.

“We feel bad about not being able to do it,” Walker said. “We would love to let the community know that we will pick up our program next year.”

PH Day

American Legion Post 559 has held a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony at Lincoln Square in Urbana for 11 years.

 

