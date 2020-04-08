CHAMPAIGN — John Bambenek of Champaign has started a petition drive asking Champaign County officials to approve a 90-day delay on property-tax collection due to financial hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first installment of property taxes is typically due June 1.
“The federal government has already passed relief for the unemployed, for those still working and for small businesses,” Bambenek said. “We need county government to step up with property tax relief so families don’t have to choose between buying groceries and paying their property tax bills.”