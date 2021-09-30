CHAMPAIGN — Upcoming clinics for those wanting the COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot begin next week.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, in conjunction with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare and the University of Illinois, announced Thursday that a walk-in clinic for those who are eligible will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C.
To qualify, you must be age 65 or older, or 50 or older with underlying health conditions, or a health care worker or first responder. You must have already received the first and second doses and be more than six months removed from your second dose.
Pfizer booster vaccines will also be given out by appointment at Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market St., C. Those appointments can be scheduled through MyCarle and at carle.org/covid-19.
Those shots will be administered between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21.
To find a pharmacy in your area that is offering the booster, visit vaccinefinder.org.