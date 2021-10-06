CHAMPAIGN — Two COVID-19 booster-shot clinics in Champaign are now open to all eligible people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and are at least six months past their second shots.
Two of the four eligible categories include those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised “should” get a Pfizer booster shot — those 65 and older and long-term-care residents and those 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.
The other eligible categories, defined by the CDC as those who “may” get a booster shot, include those 18-49 with underlying medical conditions and those 18-64 who work in front-line jobs.
In Champaign County, Pfizer booster shots were initially rolled out to health care workers, and the first public booster-shot clinics this week were offered to those in the “should” categories.
But Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said local drugstores have already been offering boosters to all who are eligible.
And with boosters not yet authorized for those who were fully inoculated with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and many eligible people getting the Pfizer booster shot from drugstores, “we’re not seeing the big rush,” she said.
While the first two vaccine doses are still doing a good job protecting against serious illness and death from COVID-19, the vaccine’s efficacy wanes a bit over time, Pryde said. A booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease for those at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure and complications.
Since July 1, 827 fully vaccinated Champaign County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, compared with 4,559 unvaccinated people who became infected in that same time, according to the health district.
The vast majority of infected people becoming sick enough to end up in the hospital have been unvaccinated. As of Monday, Carle Health had 76 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout its system, 65 of whom were unvaccinated.
Of those COVID-19 patients, 17 were in intensive care, and 16 of the 17 ICU patients were unvaccinated, according to Carle.
Remaining public clinics in Champaign for booster shots are available as follows:
- Walk-in (no appointment needed) at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday and Oct. 12-13, 19-21 and 26-27.
- By appointment at Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market St., C: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Thursday and Oct. 12-14 and 19-21. Appointments can be scheduled through the MyCarle patient portal and carle.org/covid-19.
The health district advises checking vaccinefinder.org for available appointments at local pharmacies.