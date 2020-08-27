MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Nursing Home said an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
“The facility was notified yesterday (Wednesday) at approximately 1:15 in the afternoon that an employee that we had sent home the Friday before who had shown GI issues and was not feeling well has tested positive,” said Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter. “He never returned to the facility, but was subsequently tested early this week and the results were positive for COVID-19.”
The employee is a care worker at the nursing home. A close contact in an office there is isolating at home, and about 20 people who had interactions with the employee have been tested. Results of those should be known later today.
Porter said all patients and staff at the nursing home and adjacent Maple Point Supportive Living will now be tested on a weekly basis. The state will provide resources for the first two tests, the first of which is scheduled for Monday. He said that will total approximately 290 tests per week.
Precautions include patients being isolated in their rooms. In addition, outside visits between families and residents conducted with plastic screens have been halted.
“We have pretty much shut down the nursing home again. They are all staying in their rooms, not doing any small group activities,” said the nursing home's infectious disease nurse, Jessica Lasswell.
Inside visits have not been allowed at the nursing home since mid-March.
The nursing home has also used portable barriers to form an isolation wing at the facility.