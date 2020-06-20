SAVOY — A COVID-19 outbreak at Savoy’s Reflections Memory Care has grown to 25 cases, and four recent cases in Piatt County have been linked to that facility, according to local and state public-health officials.
The Piatt County connection occurred when one of the Reflections residents was taken to a private home for a party, where there apparently was exposure to the virus, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
“The only thing we know is the facility allowed this resident to leave and attend the party, which was against our guidance,” Vaid said.
Officials at Reflections had told the health district both on May 22 and June 10 that they weren’t permitting any residents to go in and out of the facility, Vaid said.
Reflections Memory Care Manager Kara Olsen referred a call from The News-Gazette to the chain’s corporate office, which couldn’t be reached Friday.
Vaid said another issue at the Savoy facility is that it contracted with a private testing firm to test staff and residents, and that company was taking four to five days to provide results.
That was despite the fact that local health officials told Reflections Memory Care officials that a lab at Carle could provide test results in 24 hours, he said.
“It was one of those things that the testing took longer than they thought,” Vaid said.
It’s likely that there were infected people in the facility infecting others while results were pending, Vaid said.
The health district has since told Reflections to use the Carle lab to process tests for faster results, he said, and Reflections has made that change.
It is now testing residents each Monday, and all results from the latest round of testing are in, Vaid said.
The facility cares for some dementia patients who can’t necessarily speak for themselves, he said.
“A facility has to be extra careful in dealing with these issues,” Vaid said.