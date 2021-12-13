MONTICELLO — As COVID-19 caseloads approach fall of 2020 levels in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, Kirby Medical Center officials have a feeling of deja vu: cases spiking around the holidays.
“We would say that it's been worse for us than last year,” Kirby CEO Steve Tenhouse said.
DeWitt and Piatt Counties recorded 195 positive tests for COVID-19 last week, up from 162 the week before and 141 the week before that. The worst week locally of the 22-month pandemic was early November of last year, when 253 new cases were recorded in a seven-day reporting period.
This year might be even worse, at least at the Monticello-based hospital.
“We've had more positive cases in our facility than we've had at any other time during the pandemic,” Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Moss said.
Since the facility does not have an intensive-care unit, a lack of beds not only in Illinois but in surrounding states has exacerbated the problem. Locally, patients have been transferred to hospitals in St. Louis and Indiana due to crowded ICUs.
“We've had people in our emergency room lately that have needed a higher level of care, and spent up to 16 hours in our emergency department,” Moss said. “Usually, they are transferred within four to five hours.
“People need to realize there are very limited intensive-care and hospital beds throughout the state, and I don't think people thing that is happening locally, and it very much is.”
Statewide, 375 ICU beds are available out of a capacity of 3,039, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Region 6, which covers East Central Illinois, there are only 19 of 150 available, the state agency said.
For that reason, Kirby is asking those with mild symptoms — even if they test positive for COVID-19 — to stay home and consult their primary-care physician instead of trekking to the emergency room.
“If you can manage your symptoms at home, stay home," Moss said. "I think the general rule is if you are sick, stay home. Stay away from people. Wear your mask when you're out."
COVID-19 patients are also seeking monoclonal antibodies, an intravenous infusion used to treat the virus. But Moss said the limited supply is being prioritized for people who are at high risk of death.
“So if I am a 25-year-old, healthy, and I don't have symptoms, I probably shouldn't get antibodies," Moss said. "But if I am 68 and I'm diabetic, immunocompromised, then I can get that to keep me from getting sick.”
The hospital is currently limiting patients to having only one person accompany them inside. In the case of the emergency room, that one person may be told to wait in their vehicle if they are not needed to help attend to the patient.
Tenhouse said he knows that is a hard pill to swallow, but it's necessary for the safety of all.
“We are trying to keep our patients and our visitors and our employees as safe as possible, and the more people coming to the hospital puts themselves as well as everyone else at risk,” he said.
The good news is that senior citizens were targeted for the vaccine early in Piatt and DeWitt counties, which health officials say has limited deaths even when people are infected. The two counties have recorded just one death total in the past three months. Piatt County has not recorded a COVID-19-related death since February.
“Vaccinating those who are the must vulnerable — that was a very important step that we ran with right away in our local communities. I feel strongly that those populations are generally very safe compared to where we were a year ago,” DeWitt-Piatt/Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert said.
But Remmert still has concern about the uptick of cases locally.
“Definitely, it's concerning,” Remmert said. “It's definitely ramping up, and over the last several weeks has grown considerably. Hospitalization numbers are concerning.”
Luckily, Kirby is currently fully staffed, nursing-wise, but Tenhouse pointed out that is for “typical volume,” not the influx of patients that began several weeks ago.
Health officials continue to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots if needed.
“The best protection is vaccination. Without vaccination, we will continue the cycle of the pandemic and continue to develop variants,” emergency-room physician Dr. Audra Thomas said.
Tenhouse agrees.
“I would say get vaccinated, wear your mask and take care of yourself,” he said. “This is real. I know it's hard for patients and their families to grasp, but it is real.”