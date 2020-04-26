MONTICELLO — David Hunt got home from work on a Friday night in late March and had a bit of a chill.

“I turned to my family and asked ... ‘Is the house cold?’ They looked at me and said, ‘We’re fine,’” said the Piatt County sheriff.

A month later and 10 pounds lighter, the 56-year-old Hunt is recovered from a bout with the coronavirus and back to work full-time protecting the residents of Piatt County, albeit from behind a desk for a while.

Thanks to being in good shape before he got infected — and being surrounded by loved ones who work in health care — Hunt counts himself among the lucky ones.

It was March 27 when he felt his first flu-like symptoms: a low-grade fever and body aches.

“You don’t feel terrible. You just don’t feel the best,” he said.

Erring on the side of caution, Hunt climbed in bed and for the next several days ran a fever, which sometimes spiked in the evening to 100.4 degrees.

“About the fifth or sixth day, I started feeling tightness in my chest,” he said.

“My daughter is a nurse practitioner at Carle. She listened and didn’t hear anything. So I was just resting. I had isolated myself in the bedroom due to developing a cough. I thought it was probably pneumonia,” he said, based on having had it earlier in life.

The cough was dry and the chest tightness was “an annoyance.”

“It wasn’t causing me any great distress or pain,” he said.

His appetite diminished and headaches kept him from reading much. He concentrated instead on resting, sleeping with an assist from melatonin.

He tried to stave off boredom by chatting with the family through the door to a deck outside his bedroom.

Of the four other adults living under the Hunts’ roof in Monticello, Hunt said his wife of 36 years, JoAnn, was the brave soul who took care of him. Apparently, she took that “in sickness or in health” vow pretty seriously.

“I had to have somebody come in. She would gown up, mask up, put on protective glasses, take my temperature. My wife, she deserves all the credit,” he said.

She also brought him Tylenol to keep his fever down and hooked him up to a pulse oximeter to see how much oxygen was getting to his red blood cells.

False hope

Early on the morning of April 6, his fever broke and he was “drenched in sweat” but feeling better.

“My fever broke several times and I felt like I was getting over it,” he said.

However, within hours, the reading on the pulse oximeter was in the low to mid-80s.

The American Lung Association says the device measures oxygen saturation in your body without using needles or taking a blood sample. The number gives medical workers an idea of what your treatment should be and can help determine if you need supplemental oxygen. A good number would be over 90 to 92 percent saturation.

Since JoAnn Hunt works as an office manager for Carle in Monticello, she called a doctor she knows.

“He instructed her to get me to the emergency room,” Hunt said.

‘I ended up crawling’

Hunt said he got dressed and was spent from the effort.

“I didn’t have any more energy. I tried to walk and I couldn’t. I ended up crawling. I was feeling things I had never felt before. I told (my wife), ‘Something is happening.’ She called an ambulance,” he said of the only time he was really scared during his illness.

When the paramedics put oxygen on him while he was still in his room, that boosted his energy enough for him to walk out of the house to the gurney for the ride to Kirby Hospital in Monticello.

Relating his symptoms and his prior history with pneumonia, doctors did a CT scan that confirmed he had pneumonia in both lungs. They kept him on oxygen all day.

Learning that he was a first responder, they tested him for flu and COVID-19.

After getting two antibiotics to treat the pneumonia and a prescription for oxygen at home, Hunt was discharged later that day.

About 10 or 11 p.m., the call came confirming he was positive for COVID-19.

“I had to be back in my bedroom,” he said. “Then we had communication with the health department over the next couple of days.”

Five more days

It was Saturday, April 11, that his fever finally broke for good, Hunt said.

In retrospect, he said the lack of oxygen saturation in the bloodstream crept up on him.

“At no time did I feel like I was taking shallower breaths,” he said.

In consultation with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department and after three days with no fever-reducing medication, Hunt was declared recovered April 14. That was 19 days since he felt that first chill and ache.

“I was still somewhat weak and tired,” he said. “I napped through the day, but no more chest tightness. My energy was coming back.”

Return to work

Hunt put on his uniform Monday — with room to spare, having lost 10 pounds — and returned to the office to catch up on paperwork. The 26-year veteran of the department, 10 years as sheriff, is picking up the mail for the courthouse and socially distancing from everyone but mostly staying at his desk.

“I still get tired in the afternoons,” he said, but he hasn’t treated himself to any naps. “My staff has been very supportive. They were probably worried that since I had it, they would come down with it.”

He is a bit mystified that even days after his symptoms showed up, no one in his own home or at the sheriff’s office showed similar symptoms.

Although the Piatt County Jail can hold 76 people, as of Friday, there were only five inmates.

There are 12 staff members in corrections and 14 sworn deputies. So far, all are healthy, he said.

‘I’m very blessed’

“I have tried to think it through a lot. Where could I have picked it up? I can’t tell you,” he said. “A grocery-store cart? Somebody who coughed prior to me passing? I just can’t say.”

He’s not joining those critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extension of the stay-at-home order and counsels anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus to “pay attention to your oxygen levels. That can sneak up on you.”

Don’t wait too long to consult a doctor, he said.

Hunt acknowledges that there is a big difference in the effects and outcomes for folks with underlying health conditions who are stricken versus what he, a person in pretty good shape, experienced.

“I’m very blessed to have my wife on top of things and the advice of doctors she had contact with,” he said. “Other people haven’t been so lucky. I’m confident I’m good. I’m just praying for everyone else out there who has it.”