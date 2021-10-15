DeLAND — A DeLand-Weldon school district teacher is fighting state mandates on masks and COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as required weekly testing required for employees who are not vaccinated, in Piatt County Circuit Court.
Janelle Hermann, an instructor in the school district for 16 years, has filed for an injunction and temporary restraining order, asking the court to ban the school district from enforcing state mask and vaccine mandates for employees unless a quarantine is issued by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department or Illinois Department of Public Health.
“If we continue to comply, it will only get worse,” Hermann told school board members at this week’s meeting.
The case is set to be heard Nov. 2 in Piatt County.
Hermann addressed the school board Wednesday night — not about the lawsuit, but about the situation in general.
The rural DeLand resident said the rules set people apart and are discriminatory, things she has fought against as a teacher.
“From the moment that these mandates hit, I felt set apart because I chose not to put something in my body that I didn’t want. Something, just because it is right for one person, doesn’t make it right for another,” Hermann told the school board.
She also relayed her personal story to the board — about how she went into a tailspin after two miscarriages in three years, then battled what she described as post-traumatic stress disorder that drained her physically and mentally.
“My mind and body were out of control. My immune system was completely out of whack as it aggressively attacked anything that entered my body,” she said, adding that is why she is opting not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. “This story is important as to why I will not put something in my body that could possibly trigger an immune reaction. I will not entertain the idea of something that could put me back in a deep, dark place. I’m good now.”
The request for an injunction — along with a subsequent call for a temporary restraining order — also asks the court to ban the DeLand-Weldon district from forcing weekly COVID-19 testing on unvaccinated staff members.
It also seeks to extend the mandate to all staff members, with the lawsuit listing Hermann as the defendant, “as well as on behalf of all other persons similarly situated.”
School board members did not comment about Hermann’s case in particular at this week’s meeting but responded to an audience that for the most part agreed with Hermann.
Joshua Shofner said he was in favor of local control but said bucking state mandates could result in decertification and no IHSA-sanctioned sports, which would cripple the district.
“Are you willing to stand the repercussions? It could decimate this school district,” Shofner said.
Jennifer Roos, another board member, said it has been difficult to balance being a mom and a school board member.
“I am not just sitting here nodding my head,” Roos said. “I don’t take these discussions lightly. I don’t want our school to go away.
“I’m trying as a mother. I’m trying as a board member. I’m trying as a community member.”
In response to Hermann’s filing, the board filed a motion asking the court to add Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education as defendants in the case.