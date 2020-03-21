MONTICELLO — The Piatt County state’s attorney says the county board has not given its emergency management agency the resources to do its job — especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — and has asked the courts to remedy that situation.
Dana Rhoades on Thursday filed a complaint asking a judge to order the county to better fund the EMA, whose funding was held steady in this year’s budget.
“The 2020 part-time operational budget for the PCEMA does not include any provisions for extraordinary needs, such as those required in an emergency, including COVID-19, such as cleaning and disinfectant supplies and custodial services for the Piatt County Office Building,” the complaint alleges.
The county budget eliminated a part-time custodian for that building for the fiscal year that began Dec. 1.
The complaint also says that county board Chairman Ray Spencer told EMA Director Mike Holmes “that whatever COVID-19 supplies were needed, the director must stay within his 2020 part-time operational budget.”
It accuses the county of not funding mandated supplies for the EMA, including EPA-approved personal protective equipment, as well as the purchase of needed mass notification communications systems, “which would allow for the immediate notification of all citizens” in the county without requiring in-person contact.
Rhoades maintained that even though it was ready for his signature March 13, Spencer has not signed the county’s emergency operations plan that was due to the state on March 15.
It’s the latest salvo in an ongoing feud between the state’s attorney’s office and the county board that dates to last fall, when several staff positions were reduced, including in Rhoades’ office.
Additionally, a Piatt County grand jury in January indicted Spencer for forgery and official misconduct stemming from communications between Rhoades’ office and Spencer. Those criminal charges remain unresolved.
Thursday’s filing by Rhoades asks the judge to direct the county board “to comply with the Illinois Emergency Management Act and the Piatt County Ordinance, and appropriately fund the operations budget of the PCEMA, to thus enable the PCEMA Director, to perform his professional/legal responsibilities and for such other relief as the Court deems appropriate.”
The complaint also asks a judge to lift a “gag order” it alleged Spencer put on Holmes.
Noting that it is “imperative that the PCEMA Director be able to communicate information, updates, warnings to the public,” that count asks the courts to “vacate the direction of the County Board Chairman that prohibits the PCEMA Director to function as a spokesperson for the County pertaining to emergency matters, and to thus enable the PCEMA Director, to perform his professional/legal responsibilities and for such other relief as the Court deems appropriate.”
No court date was immediately scheduled on the motion.