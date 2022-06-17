CHAMPAIGN — Compared with three of the area’s other largest municipalities, Urbana and Rantoul have taken their time finding the right homes for their allotment of federal coronavirus-relief funds.
Of the $350 billion that Congress allocated in March 2021 to local, state and tribal governments to stimulate recovery in the wake of the pandemic, Urbana received $12.97 million. So far, the city has received about half of that and has earmarked about $2.9 million through budget proposals and council action.
Rantoul got $8.05 million, none of which it has allocated yet. The village does have plenty of ideas, though: Administrator Scott Eisenhauer shared a document of more than 15 suggested uses for the federal funds, straight from the mouths of trustees and residents.
Among the ideas were investing $1 million in youth social services, giving $100 to every household to reduce utility bills, building a homeless shelter and setting up more small-business grants and loans.
“We will begin working toward prioritization in July and hope to have a final prioritized spending list by the end of August,” Eisenhauer said.
In some ways, Urbana’s patience with its federal funds has paid off. In January, the final rules for how they could be used were simplified: Each government could take out up to $10 million as a “standard allowance” to replace lost public-sector revenue. Previously, municipalities had to calculate their pandemic revenue loss through a complex formula.
“We’re a little bit behind other local governments in doing this process, but I think we’ve been thoughtful and intentional,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “You have to have a way to evaluate the effectiveness of what you’ve done and be accountable for how you spent the money.
“That’s what’s built into our process, and I think in the long run, it’ll be effective for us.”
Here’s what the distribution of federal virus-relief funds looks like in the four largest area communities that have made plans. Recipients have until December 2024 to decide how to use the money and until December 2026 to spend it.
URBANA
In all, Urbana will receive $12,974,560. Of that, $415,000 will go to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission over six fiscal years for assisting with the management and distribution of the funds.
The city council agreed to use another $2.5 million for revenue replacement, including:
- About $200,000 to hire two civilian investigators in the Urbana Police Department — a digital forensics specialist ($105,990) and an intelligence analyst ($91,687).
- $115,000, spread out over four years, to replace the money lost in motor fuel tax “due to the census undercount” and “conversion away from gas-fueled vehicles.”
- $50,000 to extend the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail into Urbana, and another $50,000 to replace lost revenue for Market at the Square.
- $500,000 to give $2,000 bonuses to each current full-time employee of the city. The bonuses would be pro-rated for part-time workers, for “maintaining essential services during the pandemic” and their personal sacrifices in the face of an additional workload.
- $420,000 reserved for fiscal year 2024 in case city staff determines a special census is worth the cost. According to the 2020 Census, Urbana’s population fell by 7 percent since 2010, a figure Marlin “can’t believe,” which has long-ranging consequences in state and federal funding.
About $10 million has not yet been allocated.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, the RPC will seek the council's input on the next steps regarding its goals for the money and how the application process for funding will work.
The council has identified five “priority areas” for the funds: first and foremost, public health and safety; then sustainable infrastructure; economic recovery and development; adequate and affordable housing; and human rights and social services.
“A significant portion will be the short-term and long-term ways to deal with the recent increase in community violence and gun violence,” Marlin said, both “operational and means within law enforcement, and then looking at long-term causes of violence, addressing trauma and job opportunities and housing.”
CHAMPAIGN
All of the city’s $25,277,693 has been allocated, for the following initiatives:
- Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint: $7,956,144.
- Garden Hills lighting: $7,772,988.
- Garden Hills stormwater infrastructure: $5,000,000.
- Housing/homeless services: $2,612,379.
- Neighborhood Ambassadors program: $1,265,354.
- Grant management: $487,500.
- Low-barrier homeless shelter: $183,328
“The city collected input from the community regarding the allocation of ARPA funding from a variety of sources, including a survey, in-person and Zoom community input sessions, and a community engagement activity during the summer of 2021,” Finance Director Kay Nees said. “The community input provided showed a preference for spending ARPA funding towards water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure needs in underserved neighborhoods, community violence intervention and prevention and funding for services for residents without addresses and other housing programs.”
DANVILLE
All of the city’s $24,704,857 has been allocated, broken down into five categories:
- Public health, economic response: Improvements to Garfield Park, $2,175,000, and pool, $9,825,000; two fire trucks, $2,200,000; SIHF Healthcare building improvements, $500,000; youth activities and programming $600,000.
- Drainage improvements: Meadowlawn area, $3,500,000; Dawn Avenue, $1,800,000; Nevada/Utah avenues, $1,000,000; Porter Street area, $500,000.
- Public-sector revenue: Danville Tennis Center improvements, $500,000; bridge preservation/maintenance, $490,000; David S. Palmer Arena, $80,000; Danville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, $20,000.
- Stormwater and sanitary improvements: Erosion mitigation on Lakeshore and Shorewood drives, $500,000; erosion mitigation and drainage improvements on Rivercrest Road and Myrtle Drive, $500,000, and Suncrest Drive and Shady Lane, $500,000.
- Administrative: Audits from fiscal years 2023 through 2025, $14,400.
According to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., after sorting through each request and public comment about how to spend the federal funds, this is how community input broke down:
- 45.5 percent focused on physical health, quality-of-life or youth-development improvements.
- 27.3 percent focused on behavioral and medical services.
- 22.7 percent focused on other categories.
- 2.5 percent focused on infrastructure.
MAHOMET
All of the village’s share of $1,171,008.42 has been allocated, for sewer and water infrastructure improvements.
Specifically, Mahomet’s federal funds are going into the South Mahomet Road extension project, the total cost of which is likely to exceed $11 million, Village Administrator Patrick Brown said.
About 45 percent of the village’s federal funds were spent in the first phase of the project, which involved setting up the utility groundwork. All that remains is building the road.