CHAMPAIGN — Ben Gramig wanted to “put a little bit of levity into the current situation” when he taped a piece of paper to his office door.
“It was up there a week,” Gramig said, “before we were told to work from home.”
It was still there this week inside Mumford Hall on the University of Illinois campus, even if Gramig and his students were not as a result of spring break. Next week’s classes, too, have been moved online last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The agricultural and consumer economics associate professor printed out a fictional exchange between the Centers for Disease Control and famed Neil Diamond tune “Sweet Caroline.”
“We’re getting a lot of emails from deans and department heads and provosts constantly updating us on the situation,” Gramig said. “It’s creating a lot of anxiety for everybody.”
Gramig, along with other UI professors across all departments, is spending his break forming e-learning plans in wake of the recent decision to get as many people off campus as possible.
He’s set up a corner in his home dedicated to work with his 120-student environmental economics course and 10-student postgraduate class. Not far away, his 11-year-old and 9-year-old kids will be taking online courses of their own.
It’s the new normal for college professors as insitutions attempt to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
“I’m somebody who likes to interact with people, see people in the hallway and chat with them,” Gramig said. “I certainly miss that.”