SAVOY — The Boy Scout motto “Be Prepared” is being put to the test by the coronavirus pandemic.
This week, Prairielands Council Scout Executive Jared White announced summer programs at Camp Robert Drake near Fairmount are being canceled. The annual camps date to 1932.
“It’s definitely a big blow,” White said. “It hurts all of us.”
During the weeklong residence camps, scouts ages 11 to 17 arrive on Sundays and leave on Saturday. Among the activities: canoeing, kayaking, archery and shooting.
The reaction to the news from the scouts and their families?
“Fortunately, we have a very understanding population here in our council, and people know what we’re doing is trying to keep kids safe. That’s our number-one priority,” White said.
The Prairielands Council includes about 2,700 youths. It covers nine counties in central Illinois and two in Indiana.
‘Just trying to get the kids some normalcy’
White expected about 900 to participate in all of the camps.
“Just trying to get the kids some normalcy during this time,” White said. “They haven’t been able to go back to school, see all their friends. So they think, ‘Well, we’ll be able to go to summer camp and be able to see our friends and do the scouting thing.’ When that gets yanked out from underneath of you, it’s difficult on them.”
And it’s real difficult on the Prairielands Council, especially financially.
“We rely on that for our funding sources,” White said. “It’s a large part of our budget. To have that money yanked away from us, it’s going to be hard for us to operate on in the year. We’ll be OK, but it will be difficult.”
The Prairielands Council has four full-time staff members and three part-timers.
“We have reserves for a little while, but that will have a massive impact on how we will do business the rest of the year,” White said. “We’ll have to really cut some things. What we’re trying to do is keep people employed and not have to lay off anybody.”
‘How are we going to be able to function?’
White wants to see Camp Drake resume in the future. The sooner, the better.
“My hope if a vaccine is found, it is found quickly,” he said. “I don’t know that we’re ever going to be like we were before. It’s going to change the way we do a lot of things.”
Other local nonprofit organizations face similar challenges.
“We rely on meetings and we rely on fundraisers,” White said. “There are 200, 300 people at these fundraisers. If we don’t have that, how are we going to be able to function? That’s going to hit all of us pretty hard.”
White exhausted every option in an effort to hold camps this year.
The Fairmount facility has enough space, 400 acres, to make social distancing possible.
A typical week at Camp Drake would include 150 people, far more than is currently allowed.
“That cannot be done,” White said.
White started working at the Prairielands Council in January 2019. He has been with the Boy Scouts since February 2007.
Despite pandemic-related restrictions, White said the council “continues to do great things.”
In February, the national association Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy.
“That doesn’t affect our local council,” White said. “As a product of the program, all I want to do is see scouting grow.”