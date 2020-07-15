We'd like to know your thoughts about schools moving forward.
- Email Editor Jeff D'Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com
- Submit a Letter to the Editor by clicking here
- If you prefer to remain anonymous, drop your questions into Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
***
OGDEN — The Prairieview-Ogden school district will have half as many students in the classroom each day come August.
The district announced its fall 2020 reopening plans Tuesday.
“With much debate, we are recommending the combination of in-person education with reduced class sizes along with remote learning,” said Superintendent Jeff Isenhower.
The district will divide students into two groups labeled A and B. Each group will alternate two days a week of in-person instruction and three days of online learning. Online learning will be for a grade, unlike in the spring.
Isenhower said all students will do online learning on Wednesdays in order to give the district time to deep clean its buildings in Flatville, Royal and Ogden.
“We feel this will optimize our students’ education while minimizing health risks by offering smaller class sizes, smaller numbers of riders on buses, and adapting models of instruction,” Isenhower said. “Daily student attendance requirements will be met by the combination of instruction and schoolwork.”
The district’s first day for students will be Aug. 17, with students from the A grouping attending.
“The groupings have not been completed at this time,” Isenhower said.
Isenhower also said siblings will be placed in the same grouping.
Isenhower stressed to parents that the plans are fluid and could be modified before the start of school. He also said the district will be adhering to the Illinois State Board of Education guidelines that require everyone, including staff, students and visitors, to wear a mask while in the school or on a school bus.
The district will not be having attendance awards for the 2020-21 school year.
“We cannot stress enough how important it is for families to be vigilant,” he said. “If a child is showing any symptoms of COVID, keep them home as we prefer to keep our PVO family healthy and safe.”