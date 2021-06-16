URBANA — Two Champaign County government officials have suggested some of their employees receive back premium pay for the hours they worked in person over the first year of the pandemic.
Champaign Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath and Michael Williams, director of probation and court services, have suggested that the county board consider approving $10 an hour in premium pay for their employees who worked in person between March 17, 2020, to March 1, 2021.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said she was stunned at the amount requested.
Taxpayers who lost their jobs or who worked in contact with the public through the pandemic “would be livid,” she said.
Williams said county department heads were asked to submit needs for consideration as the county board begins the process of deciding how to spend more than $40 million that the county will receive in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed in March.
There were other needs submitted, such as infrastructure, he said, but “this was one piece we provided them.”
Probation and Court Services employs 32 at the county’s Youth Detention Center (which was never closed) and 30 probation officers, Williams said.
It would be up to the county board to determine which classifications of employees might be eligible for premium pay, and he hasn’t included himself, Williams said.
McGrath said her office wasn’t fully staffed during that time period and some of her employees worked from home, but about 25 worked in person at the courthouse handling business that continued even while it was closed to most of the public between March 17 and June 1, 2020.
Kloeppel said she is working on an analysis for the county board about how much premium pay could potentially cost for all eligible county employees, though, she said, in her analysis, the amount won’t be anywhere near $10 an hour.
She is still looking into whether any county employees lost pay during the pandemic, she said.
Kloeppel said she doesn’t believe any did, and in that case, she would advise the county board against handing out any premium pay.
Under federal rules for use of the American Rescue Plan Act funding, it can be used for premium pay for eligible workers who performed essential work during the COVID-19 public-health emergency or provided to third-party employers with eligible workers.
The county has received numerous requests for use of its federal relief funds, but the county board hasn’t begun yet to formally consider them.