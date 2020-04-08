URBANA — Starting at 3:15 today, staff from Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary will parade in their vehicles through town — with a police and firefighter escort — for their students.
“We miss our DPW families during this pandemic,” Assistant Principal Christina De Joy said.
The idea came from one of the school’s kindergarten teachers, Theresa Williams, as a way to spread cheer in the neighborhoods where students reside.
“It is a way to connect with one another while also following the social-distancing guidelines,” De Joy said. “We are excited to see our students and their families.”
De Joy hopes families will wave from their yards, sidewalks or homes as the vehicle parade winds through the Prairie Park neighborhood near the Brookens Administrative Center.
The staff continues to work through these challenging times, De Joy said.
“Our Dr. Williams staff have gone above and beyond by contacting families to ensure they have access to food, school supplies and ample activities while our e-learning is in place,” she said.
“As a staff, we are better together, and (today) we are showcasing to the community that despite social distancing, we can still stay connected.”
— Mike Goebel