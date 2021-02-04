CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker discussed disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution during a visit to Champaign on Wednesday.
Noting that he has not yet gotten the shots, he said some legislators who have, regardless of age or health condition and when many in the highest-risk groups have not been able to, felt that doing so was necessary to allow the General Assembly to get back to business after a lengthy hiatus.
“Let me be clear. I’m waiting my turn,” he said after touring the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s community vaccine clinic at the I Hotel and Conference Center. “I think it is important for many of us to set an example this way.”
He said many legislators asked if they could get the vaccine “because there’s so much work to be done.”
Pritzker said when the General Assembly reconvened for its lame-duck session last month, a number of legislators and staff contracted the virus.
“The members asked if that was something we would consider,” he said of allowing legislators to essentially cut in line.
Pritzker said House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon are not getting vaccinated until it’s their turn, but he understands the legislators’ concerns.
“We need the legislature to function well,” he said. “We had seven months or so or longer when there was no legislation, no meeting of the General Assembly. I now believe we’ll be able to move forward” on issues such as the state budget.
Pritzker credited the work of local health and other officials, including the University of Illinois, in working to alleviate some problems associated with the pandemic.
“Being able to rely on some of the best epidemiologists ... we literally have rocket scientists working on our solution to overcoming the pandemic,” he said.
Pritzker said there is some misunderstanding about whether the state has gotten enough vaccine. He said Illinois hasn’t gotten enough doses as of yet, while other sources cite doses being reclaimed by the federal government from Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.
Pritzker said the state “has been working very hard to get through this” and said there has been a great deal of cooperation by the pharmacies.
According to an Illinois Department of Public Health update, as of Wednesday, 175,900 of Illinois’ allotted 496,100 long-term-care vaccine doses had been administered.
Pritzker said 90 percent of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in skilled- nursing facilities. The goal, he added, is to have all long-term-care vaccine doses administered by Feb. 15.
“It’s about protecting the most vulnerable people,” he said.
Pritzker said the federal government overestimated the number of patients in long-term-care facilities by counting the number of beds rather than the number of residents. Also, not every nursing-home resident or staff member has been willing to take the vaccine.
“So essentially there’s been a reallocation out of that to make sure we can get as many vaccines into the arms of as many as possible,” he said. “Unfortunately, we still don’t have enough.”
Pritzker said he asked President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act, which he has done, to increase overall vaccine production.
The National Guard has been deployed at clinics in parts of Cook County. Pritzker said he has no plans for that to happen in other parts of the state because local officials and pharmacies are doing a good job elsewhere.
“More is better,” he said of sources administering the vaccine. “We want every pharmacy to be able to give you a vaccination. We want there to be sites like this available. We want your individual doctor to be able to give you the vaccination.”