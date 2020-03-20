CHAMPAIGN — As the coronavirus spread throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker opened his daily press conference Thursday by emphasizing the need to help senior citizens.
He pointed to cooperation from major grocery companies in setting up special shopping hours for older customers.
Locally, Family Service of Champaign County’s Senior Resource Center is lending a hand to residents. Actually, lending an ear.
The Friendly Callers program is a free service for Champaign County citizens who are 60 and older.
It’s not up to full speed, but given the anxiety over the pandemic, organizer Julie Schubach said interest is high.
“We have had an overwhelming amount of students and other people out of work who have called wanting to help,” said Schubach, director of the Senior Resource Center.
The program is staffed by volunteers and offers two types of calls.
Reassurance calls provide a safety check for the residents and last one to five minutes.
A typical call might include reminders about medications that need to be taken.
There are also social calls, a chance for the residents to chat for anywhere from five to 20 minutes.
The program was not in response to COVID-19. It was in the works before the pandemic hit.
The timing worked out well, giving senior citizens aid and peace of mind.
“We’d been amping up outreach and gathering volunteers in order to do those calls,” Schubach said.
The state had earlier set aside money to consider the impact of social isolation on older adults.
Champaign County was one of the test areas and Schubach volunteered to lead the group. Friendly Callers is one of the programs.
The social calls come once or twice a week. The reassurance calls are more frequent, depending on the needs and desires of the resident.
There is also an option for an emergency backup plan. If the volunteer can’t reach the resident, they go to a volunteer coordinator and potentially do a wellness check with the police.
The Senior Resource Center is partnering with OSF Healthcare, which already had a similar program going. Data is being gathered using the UCLA Loneliness Scale to determine the effectiveness of the Friendly Callers program.
Schubach said eight to 10 volunteers will be trained by the early part of next week. And more could be on the way.
“We’re considering getting people in, especially if we have a high demand. Even on a short-term basis for as long as this lasts so that we can meet the demand.”
Schubach heard from a University of Illinois psychology graduate student who said there were many more at the school willing to help.
“I think they would be a perfect population to make calls,” Schubach said. “I think the numbers could skyrocket. I know that the demand could skyrocket quickly, which is why we hadn’t really put it out there to all the sources yet. But I think given the times, we should.”
Many of the calls will be made from the volunteers’ homes. Or the office at RSVP.
The training continues with social distancing in mind.
Schubach sees a growing willingness from citizens to pitch in.
“Absolutely,” she said. “With the students calling and general community workers saying, ‘Hey, how can I help?’ It’s been really heartwarming to see.”
If residents want to receive social or reassurance calls, they can contact 217-352-5100. To volunteer, call 217-359-6500.