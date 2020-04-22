CHAMPAIGN — Promise Healthcare has begun offering COVID-19 nasal swab testing for its patients, Executive Director Nancy Greenwalt said Tuesday.
“We learned Friday that we would be receiving swab tests from the state and could begin testing right away,” she said.
Tests are being done by appointment only, outside Promise Healthcare’s Frances Nelson Health Center, 819 Bloomington Road, C, Greenwalt said.
Patients will drive up and stay in their vehicles or a designated area throughout the appointment.
Until Tuesday, Frances Nelson patients needing COVID-19 tests were being sent to Carle’s emergency room, Greenwalt said.
“But the governor’s been looking to expand testing, and especially to reach marginalized and underserved populations,” she said.
Promise will need to follow the state’s guidelines for testing in federally qualified health centers.
“A person must be having symptoms, be an established patient or willing to establish care,” Greenwalt said.
There may also be other criteria applied, she said. Screening will be done prior to scheduling an appointment.
The tests done at Frances Nelson will be sent to a lab at Carle to be processed, which should make for a faster turnaround than sending them to a state lab in Springfield, she said.
Frances Nelson patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — among them fever, a dry cough, sore throat, muscle ache, a new loss of taste or smell and trouble breathing — are asked to call the center’s care line at 217-403-5402 or 217-356-1558.
Tests will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.