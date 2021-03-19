CHAMPAIGN — The promise of increased capacity limits for businesses and social gatherings in Illinois is great news to the owner of a local wedding venue.
“It’s nice to have metrics in place that give people hope,” said Annie Murray Easterday, co-owner of Pear Tree Estates in Champaign.
Upcoming increases in capacity limits were announced Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker as a “bridge” between the Phase 4 COVID-19 mitigation restrictions the state is under and Phase 5, when capacity limits end entirely.
He didn’t commit to a starting date for the new bridge phase, saying it would kick in as soon as 70 percent of state residents 65 and older have received their first doses of the vaccine, barring reversals in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over a 28-day monitoring period.
Once half of state residents age 16 and older have been vaccinated and COVID-19 metrics remain stable or decline over 28 days, the state will move on to Phase 5, the governor said.
The dial-like approach Illinois will be taking will allow a move toward more normal life in a way that won’t reverse progress that’s been made, Pritzker said.
“I am more optimistic today than I have been at any time in the past year,” he said.
To move forward, Pritzker said, intensive-care-bed availability will need to remain at or above 20 percent. A slide below 20 percent, rising hospitalizations for COVID-19- like illness and an increasing death rate trend could trigger the state to move backward to a previous phase.
Requirements to wear face masks will continue, regardless of capacity limits, as long as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend it, Pritzker said.
Easterday said Pear Tree Estates has gotten just $1,000 in state help since the pandemic began and has had to reschedule 78 weddings in the past year.
The promise of a change in capacity limits for social events that will allow up to 250 people indoors and 500 people at an outdoor event “allows us to sleep at night,” she said.
“This bridge and going into Phase 5 literally saves local wedding venues,” she said.
Easterday’s request to the community: Keep getting vaccinated to push these phases forward, she said.
Social events in the state are currently limited to the lesser of 50 people or 50 percent capacity indoors or the lesser of 100 people or 50 percent capacity outdoors.
For the funeral industry, that’s meant disappointed friends and families already dealing with the loss of loved ones.
Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy has been limiting funerals at its facility to up to 50 people, said Funeral Director Dawn Maggio.
“It’s been awful for people because some people, their family is 50 people and you can’t have any friends, neighbors or anybody else, so that’s been awful for families,” she said.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center co-owner Rich Darby said even the bridge-phase capacity limits will restore funeral gatherings to “back to normal,” in most cases, since rarely do funerals have more than 250 people in attendance.
Darby recalls darker days of the pandemic when the capacity was limited to 10. If the pandemic has done one positive thing, he said, it’s made people aware of the importance of honoring lost loved ones.
Even when the capacity opens up more, Darby said, diligent cleaning will continue because COVID-19 is still present. The numbers of cases have been going down, he said, but Sunset is still handling funerals for people who have died of the disease.
Under the bridge capacity limits, some sectors of the economy — dining, health and fitness, offices and retail — won’t see a substantial change, moving from 50 percent to 60 percent capacity.
Restaurants will be permitted to enlarge their standing-area capacities from the current 25 percent to 30 percent indoors and 50 percent outdoors. But indoors, they will still need to keep patrons 6 feet apart and limit parties to 10 or fewer.
Among the other upcoming changes in capacities:
- Recreation settings, now limited to the lesser of 50 people or 50 percent capacity indoors and up to 50 people per groups outdoors, will be able to have the lesser of 100 people or 50 percent capacity indoors and maximum group sizes of 100 outdoors.
- Festivals and general-admission outdoor events, currently restricted to 15 people per 1,000 square feet, will be able to have 30 people per 1,000 square feet.
- Museums and amusement parks will go from 25 to 60 percent capacity.
- Spectator events (ticketed and seated), theaters and performing arts and zoos will be allowed 60 percent capacity.
- Meetings, conferences and conventions will be permitted at the lesser of 1,000 people or 60 percent capacity.