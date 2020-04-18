CHAMPAIGN — Champaign attorney Betsy Holder Bradley initially tried to help out during the coronavirus pandemic by sewing masks.
But she quickly realized that “my sewing skills are useless,” Bradley said.
Instead, she used her legal skills and connections to help source 350,000 surgical masks for local organizations that are scheduled to arrive next week.
“I’ve been quickly researching FDA requirements for importing, as well as China’s requirements for exporting,” Bradley said. “They’re changing on a daily basis.”
The family of one of her former legal interns works in manufacturing in China and was able to meet the different criteria from various government agencies.
“It’s been a large effort of networking,” Bradley said.
Bradley, who isn’t taking a commission, helped collect orders from several organizations to get a better bulk price, including Niemann Foods and the cities of Champaign and Urbana.
“We are splitting our order among our stores and assisted some community partners to acquire some masks through Betsy,” said Gerry Kettler, spokesman for Niemann Foods, which owns the local County Markets and Harvest Market.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said the surgical masks will go be used by non-first-responder employees.
“Assuming at some point when we return back, we will be needing to wear masks within the City Building as we serve the public,” Feinen said.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said her city ordered 2,500.
“We just tagged on to this order,” she said.
That likely won’t be enough, Marlin said, as she expects masks will be encouraged for the foreseeable future.
“Face-covering is going to be, I think, a part of our life,” she said.
Bradley hopes now that she’s established a connection with one manufacturer, she’ll be able make more orders at smaller quantities.
She encouraged businesses interested in masks to contact her at cumasksppe@gmail.com.
Bradley is also working with Tina Meneely to source personal protective equipment.
Meneely decorates steel tumblers that she buys wholesale from China, and the manufacturer she buys from was able to get the equipment from another factory that was certified.
“It’s not something they normally do, but since customers were asking for it, they decided to do it,” Meneely said.
Meneely has been taking smaller orders and has helped find equipment for local police departments, as well as customers around the country.
“Some got sent to Chicago, some went to Florida, some (are) going to Missouri,” she said.
She’s helped source 32,600 surgical masks, 50 hazmat suits, 700 face shields and about 33 pounds of elastic bands for handmade masks, Bradley said.