CHAMPAIGN — Public-pool operators are facing a tough dilemma as May approaches.
They need to be ready to reopen for the season when they typically do, during Memorial Day weekend. But there remains day-to-day uncertainty about whether Illinois’ stay-at-home order will actually end April 30.
“We’re just waiting right now,” said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District.
His agency plans to go ahead with pool-water testing in early May, he said. But the issue will be getting enough staff on board and trained on time, and without knowing if pools and other public places currently closed by the state order will be allowed to open.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” DeLuce said.
Likewise for the Urbana Park District.
Traditionally, the district would be in the process of getting staff lined up, certified and trained, and maintenance staff would be getting the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center pool ready for the upcoming season, said Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
But right now, his agency can’t easily communicate with potential employees, he said. And getting a pool ready to open when employees need to maintain a 6-foot social distance from each other is hard to do.
“If you can’t work next to somebody safely, you’re not able to do those tasks,” Bartlett said.
One consideration for the Urbana Park District is using its indoor aquatic center, where the pool is already operational — though it’s closed for now — and staffing just the one pool when the state lockdown is lifted, according to Bartlett.
Staffing for two pools takes about 120 people, he said.
Other considerations are whether a later-season pool opening would bring in enough revenue, and whether people will be ready to come and swim at a public pool even if coronavirus-related restrictions on gathering are lifted, Bartlett said.
He believes it’s going to take some time after restrictions are lifted for people to feel safe congregating again.
“I think people are going to be wary of going out in public places,” he said.
Tuscola City Administrator Drew Hoel said the call will likely be made in early May about whether to begin getting the city pool ready to open for Memorial Day weekend.
Getting the pool ready for swimmers can be done fairly quickly, he said, but staffing will be the issue.
“We haven’t made that call yet,” he said.
Preparations are underway at Rantoul’s Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center to open as usual for the season if that’s allowed, according to Rantoul Recreation Department Director Luke Humphrey.
“We’re just continuing on as normal as though we were going to open and basically letting the state of Illinois and the governor dictate our next steps,” he said.
The aquatics director has been in touch with the American Red Cross about whether new lifeguards can be certified online, and decisions will still have to be made about how training can be done, Humphrey said.
“We’re still preparing as though we’re going to open, but that could change tomorrow,” he said.
Indian Acres Swim Club in Champaign is also preparing to open as usual for the season, if that’s permitted, said Lauren Morenz, one of the owners.
It takes two months of dedicated work in advance of the club opening to be ready, she said, and that effort has been underway since March.
Indian Acres conducted interviews virtually and is fully staffed for the summer, “so we’re ready to go — ready and raring, actually,” Morenz said.
Training is typically done in May, and options are being explored for virtual training, she said.
“I’m a mom of two little ones, and I know we are so excited for the summer,” she said. “I have to believe everybody else is just as excited to get out there.”