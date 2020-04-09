URBANA — The coronavirus pandemic has already cost public universities in Illinois about $224 million, nearly $100 million more than they expect to receive from Congress’ $2.2 trillion relief package.
In a letter, the presidents of the state’s public universities urged the state’s U.S. senators and representatives to include more higher-education funding in its next relief package.
“Collectively, our institutions stand to receive approximately $140 million in direct grants under the CARES Act, at least half of which will be passed on to students for emergency financial-aid grants. These institutional funds are welcome, but they do not cover the expenses and revenue losses we have incurred to date,” they wrote.
The relief package includes $14 billion for higher education, but the university leaders said they support the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities’ request for an additional $47 billion.
They’re also asking for public institutions to be eligible for the same assistance that private employers received in a separate law enacted last month to provide expanded paid sick- and family-leave benefits.
“We estimate that our universities will expend approximately $195 million to comply with these new requirements,” the letter said. “While private employers will receive refundable tax credits to offset the costs of these benefits, (the first bill) excluded public employers from eligibility.”
The universities said they’ve already incurred significant costs, including from refunding room and board; transitioning to online education; expenses related to mitigating the impact of COVID-19, such as cleaning campuses and safely ramping down research activities; and lost revenue from canceled programs and events, closed facilities and delayed grants.
Last week, the UI said it will spend about $37 million on refunded room, board and other fees; $4 million in direct COVID-19-related costs; $17 million in lost revenue from canceled events and programs; and $13 million in lost revenue from canceled clinic visits.
“In general, the impact is broad, significant and ongoing,” UI CFO Avijit Ghosh said at a meeting last week.
“We have incurred significant amount of unbudgeted expenses as we have converted academic programs to online education and remote teaching and adapted everybody to remote work.”